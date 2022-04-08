Signal Stochastic

It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: we changed the Signal Line with a 2-color line, so we can use it with EAs as a filtering system.

And that's it! I know it could seem stupid but I needed that, so I created it. The original formula is right from Metaquote's chest, no additions, no subtractions, it is Stochastics in its core.



So I will not publish here the Stochastics parameters as they are all the same as always...

Enjoy!





If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)