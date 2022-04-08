Signal Stochastic
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.0
It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: we changed the Signal Line with a 2-color line, so we can use it with EAs as a filtering system.
And that's it! I know it could seem stupid but I needed that, so I created it. The original formula is right from Metaquote's chest, no additions, no subtractions, it is Stochastics in its core.
So I will not publish here the Stochastics parameters as they are all the same as always...
Enjoy!
If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...
This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...
With No Strings Attached! Ever!
Live Long and Prosper!;)
Great indicator.