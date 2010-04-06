Zig Zag Level MT5

The indicator implements the author's approach to the construction of the popular "Zig-Zag" indicator.

The advantages of the "ZIgZag Level" indicator is that it filters out market noise and shows levels.

"ZIg Zag Level" is based on peaks and troughs, displays levels.

These levels can be disabled and configured.

The indicator displays the price of the level, the price tag can be disabled.

The "zigzag" line between the points can also be disabled.

The indicator has a built-in notification system

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Settings: