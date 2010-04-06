Zig Zag Level MT5
- Indicators
-
Pavel VerveykoWriting scripts, indicators, EAs on MQL5 and MQL4.
Fast, Reliable, And High-Quality.
For all questions, please contact personal messages.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator implements the author's approach to the construction of the popular "Zig-Zag" indicator.
The advantages of the "ZIgZag Level" indicator is that it filters out market noise and shows levels.
"ZIg Zag Level" is based on peaks and troughs, displays levels.
These levels can be disabled and configured.
The indicator displays the price of the level, the price tag can be disabled.
The "zigzag" line between the points can also be disabled.
The indicator has a built-in notification system.
The advantages of the "ZIgZag Level" indicator is that it filters out market noise and shows levels.
"ZIg Zag Level" is based on peaks and troughs, displays levels.
These levels can be disabled and configured.
The indicator displays the price of the level, the price tag can be disabled.
The "zigzag" line between the points can also be disabled.
The indicator has a built-in notification system.
Settings:
- History_Size - the size of the calculated history.
- Period_Ind - indicator period.
- Type_Arrows_extremum - label style.
- Line - hide/show zigzag line.
- Level - hide/show levels.
- Level_Length - level length (in bars).
- Level_Thickness - level thickness.
- Level_Style - level style.
- Text - hide/show level price.
- Text_Fontsize - level price font size.
- Text_Font - level price font.
- Send_Sound - sound alert.
- Send_Mail - send an email notification.
- Send_Notification - send a mobile notification.
- Send_Alert - standard terminal alert.