KT Currency Strength Meter MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The KT Currency Strength Meter measures the individual currencies' strength and weakness by applying an aggregated mathematical formula over the major FX pairs.
The strength is calculated using the bullish and bearish candles over a fixed period. After filling up the strength data, an algorithm sorts out the strongest and weakest currencies in a stack and updates their orders using the real-time incoming data.
Advantages
- Improve your trading strategy instantly by filtering out the signals that suggest buying the weak currency against a strong currency and vice versa.
- It helps to eliminate unintentional hedging and over-trading.
- Avoid the high-risk countertrend trades, i.e., never buy the weakest currency against the strongest and vice versa.
- It helps to filter out the trading positions that cancel out each other.
- The Currency meter is updated in real-time using the most recent data.
- It's a lightly coded indicator that uses minimum CPU resources without putting any unnecessary load on your PC so that your other strategies and deployed indicators remain unaffected.
- A unique color is dedicated to each currency, which helps differentiate and identify each of them quickly.
- Simple and straightforward input parameters without any complicated settings.
Pro Tip
- As the data is fetched from the current time-frame, avoid using it on lower time-frames, leading to inconsistent and frequent variations in data.
- Avoid relying on it too much during high-impact news as the fundamental always comes first before the technical analysis.
- It's best to use it as a confirmation instead of using it as the primary signal generation.
- Looking to combine the correlation analysis along with the strength meter? Consider getting our premium currency strength and correlation indicator as it provides a more advanced strength calculation combined with a correlation matrix.