KT Inside Bar MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT Inside Bar plots the famous inside bar pattern in which the bar carries a lower high and higher low compared to the previous bar. The last bar is also known as the mother bar. On smaller time-frames, the inside bar sometimes appears similar to a triangle pattern.
Features
- Also plots entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels with the inside bar pattern.
- No complex inputs and settings.
- Erase unwanted levels when the price reaches the entry line in either direction.
- All Metatrader alerts included.
How to trade with Inside Bar
Inside bars are usually traded by using pending buy and sell orders at the high or low of the previous bar(mother bar). Most of the time, the inside bar pattern provides breakout entries in the trend direction. Inside bars are generally not recommended to trade the reversals.
It also provides Stoploss and Takeprofit levels. However, veteran traders should decide the entries and targets using more detailed analysis.