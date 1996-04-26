Edge Snap MT4

oxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter

FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble.

Key features:

  • Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one panel, every timeframe's latest signal at a glance
  • Automatic quality grading (OK/NO) on every signal — filters out oversized entry bars relative to volatility, signals too close to the midline, and setups with poor risk/reward before you act on them
  • Full signal detail per timeframe: direction (BUY/SELL), signal age in bars, entry price, and two take-profit targets (TP1 at the midline, TP2 at the opposite envelope edge)
  • On-chart BUY/SELL arrows for the timeframe you're currently viewing
  • Configurable alerts per timeframe — popup, mobile push notification, or sound — with an option to fire only on quality-OK signals, and only once per freshly closed bar (no repeat spam)
  • Clean dark panel with zebra-striped rows, fully repositionable and recolorable to match your setup
  • Lightweight — table refreshes on a 1-second timer instead of recalculating on every tick

Perfect for reversal and mean-reversion traders who want one glance across every timeframe instead of flipping through charts, with a built-in filter that does the first pass of signal quality control for you.


Update — EdgeSnap Perfect

FoxWave EdgeSnap has been upgraded to EdgeSnap Perfect, adding a full "what happens if the signal fails" layer on top of the original scanner — so you're not just told when a reversal fires, you're told what to do if the market proves it wrong.

New in this update:

  • Recovery Table (toggleable ON/OFF with one click, no recompile) — the moment price breaks back past the original signal candle's extreme instead of following through, the table flags that timeframe as REV and recalculates a fresh target ladder: your original entry becomes the new TP1, the original TP1 becomes TP2, and the original TP2 becomes TP3 — with live pip distance to each, so a failed reversal turns into an actionable plan instead of a dead signal
  • On-chart TP projection arrows — every quality-OK signal, on any timeframe, gets its TP1/TP2 drawn straight onto your current chart as color-coded dashed rays with price labels, so you can see every timeframe's targets without switching charts
  • Recovery arrows on chart — visually distinct (accent color, dotted, thicker) from regular TP arrows, so a REV-state target is unmistakable at a glance and never confused with a normal signal
  • Per-timeframe chart visibility control — a dedicated ON/OFF button for every timeframe, letting you choose exactly which timeframes clutter your chart with arrows while every timeframe still reports fully in both tables
  • Persistent click-state — your per-timeframe on/off choices are remembered per symbol across timeframe switches, indicator reloads, and terminal restarts
  • Aligned dual-table layout — Recovery Table sits directly beneath the main signal table, matched in width and banding so the whole panel reads as one cohesive dashboard instead of separate floating boxes
  • Optional reversal alerts — fire a popup/push/sound the moment a signal flips into REV state, independent of the original entry alert

Everything from the original release — multi-timeframe scan, quality grading, configurable per-timeframe alerts, dark zebra-striped panel — stays exactly as it was. This is a pure addition, not a rework.


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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Edge Snap
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Indicators
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