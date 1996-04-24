Annual Highs Lows Over X Years

  • Key level analysis: The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years.
  • Proximity alerts: It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low.
  • Customizable notification intervals: You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes.
  • Historical perspective: Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies.
  • Multi-currency support: This indicator is ideal for real-time analysis across various currency pairs.

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