Edge Snap Multi Symbol

FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol — Scan Every Pair for Reversal Setups at Once

FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol by Fox Wave takes the same quality-filtered reversal detection from EdgeSnap and runs it across every symbol you trade at once — Market Watch or a custom list, one timeframe, one panel — so instead of flipping through 20+ charts looking for a setup, the setup finds you.

Key features:

  • Scans your entire Market Watch automatically, or a custom symbol list with broker-suffix support (up to 60 symbols)
  • Same proven signal logic as EdgeSnap: detects price snapping back inside its volatility envelope after breaking outside it, with an automatic OK/NO quality grade on every signal (bar-size, midline-distance, and risk/reward checks)
  • Sort by opportunity size — ranks active signals by pips to the far target, largest first, so the best setup on the board is always at the top
  • Paginated table (rows-per-page configurable) with on-screen PREV/NEXT navigation — scan 60 symbols without a wall of text
  • Full detail per symbol: signal direction, age in bars, entry price, quality tag, and both take-profit targets with their pip distances
  • Live blinking status indicator so you always know the panel is actively refreshing
  • Configurable alerts — popup, mobile push, or sound — firing once per freshly closed signal bar, with an option to alert only on quality-OK signals
  • Clean dark panel, color-coded accent bar per row (green/red) for instant visual scanning, fully repositionable and recolorable

Perfect for traders who watch a basket of pairs (majors, crosses, metals, indices, crypto) and want one dashboard that tells them which symbol has the best reversal opportunity right now, instead of checking each chart by hand.


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Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
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5 (1)
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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