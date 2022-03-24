High Low indicator for MT5

1

HighLow Arrow Indicator

HighLow Arrow is a simple indicator to be used to signal major lows and major highs in your chart.
This indicator is not intended to be used to trade alone but more as an alert that a turning point might be forming. 
In this case the HighLow Arrow indicator signals that a new high or a new low is forming and that traders can prepare for seeking new signals.
The formation of the High or the Low is confirmed after 2 bars have been closed. In the meantime, the alert can be cancelled at any time.

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • MaxBars: number of bars to be calculated by the indicator
  • SymbolArrow: choice of symbol to be used to display the arrows
  • ArrowCodeUp: char code of Windings font to display Up arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code)
  • ArrowCodeDown: char code of Windings font to display Down arrow (Please select the _Custom in the SymbolArrow drop down list to use this char code)
  • Distance: distance between arrow and candle
  • UseAlerts (true/false): generate alerts (at the close of the bar). It is required to set this value to true if you want to receive alerts.
  • PopupAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts
The HighLow Arrow indicator can be used with any time frame.

It can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4 and MT5:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All indicators are developed both for MT4 and MT5

List of all our indicators:
👉  You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Chi Sum Poon
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Spikemasterdetector
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SPIKE DETECTOR MASTER Advanced Market Spike Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Spike Detector Master is a professional technical analysis indicator designed to help traders identify and analyze significant price movements, momentum changes, volatility expansion and unusual market activity directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator provides clear visual information that can help traders monitor market conditions and identify potential spike activity without having to constantly analyze e
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TKO57
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TKO57 2025.06.25 05:52 
 

No Good at all!Please no pay anything!!!!

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