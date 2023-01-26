Gravity Channels

This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes.
The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own.
This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width). For the most efficient trading, a trader must take into account this hierarchy.

With the help of convenient settings, you can customize this indicator the way you want. See the attached video for a demonstration of settings and controls.

This indicator recognizes 4 types of channels:

  • Horizontal linear. Press the key  "0" 
  • Linear. Press key "1"
  • Parabolic (2nd-degree polynomial). Press key "2" 
  • Wavy (3rd-degree polynomial). Press key "3"

I recommend using parabolic channels (default)

There are two color modes

  • multi-colored channels, when the color changes depending on the width of the channel. Allows easy visual separation of channels
  • red-green channels, when the upper border of all channels is red, and the lower border is green. This allows you to better see support and resistance levels.

Due to the fact that this indicator uses very complex graphics that require large calculations, the indicator is still rather slow. It may take more than a second to form a full frame, depending on the settings. But if this indicator is bought by more than 9 people, then OpenCL will be included in the calculation process (you will need to install drivers for your video card), which will improve performance by about 10 times. Some solutions will also be implemented to speed up the graphics, which will also give a performance boost. After that, the price will double. So better buy today.

 


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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
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Channel Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
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Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn. You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance. All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than
Drawing Parabolic Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (6)
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Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Do not forget to express your w
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BeeXXI Corporation
5 (3)
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Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Channels are saved when the time
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Polynom Moving and Channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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The use of a polynomial expansion of data opens up new possibilities for analysis and decision making. But the problem of all existing algorithms is a very slow computation. The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm. The speed of calculation of the polynomial algorithm and its standard deviation values ​​is several thousand times faster than conventional algorithms. So this is a convenient algorithm for use without the need to apply supercomputers. Also, starting from version 1.4
ZigZagus Parabolicus MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their inception. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, r
Native Channels MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
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This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
ZigZagus Parabolicus
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their origin. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, rega
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BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
Drawing Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't. Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects. Drawing tools Trend line Parabola Linear c
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