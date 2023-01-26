Gravity Channels

This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes.

The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own.

This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width). For the most efficient trading, a trader must take into account this hierarchy.

With the help of convenient settings, you can customize this indicator the way you want. See the attached video for a demonstration of settings and controls.

This indicator recognizes 4 types of channels:

Horizontal linear. Press the key "0"

Linear. Press key "1"

Parabolic (2nd-degree polynomial). Press key "2"

Wavy (3rd-degree polynomial). Press key "3"

I recommend using parabolic channels (default)

There are two color modes

multi-colored channels, when the color changes depending on the width of the channel. Allows easy visual separation of channels

red-green channels, when the upper border of all channels is red, and the lower border is green. This allows you to better see support and resistance levels.

Due to the fact that this indicator uses very complex graphics that require large calculations, the indicator is still rather slow. It may take more than a second to form a full frame, depending on the settings. But if this indicator is bought by more than 9 people, then OpenCL will be included in the calculation process (you will need to install drivers for your video card), which will improve performance by about 10 times. Some solutions will also be implemented to speed up the graphics, which will also give a performance boost. After that, the price will double. So better buy today.