Mean Volume indicator for MT5

Mean Volume

Most indicators are based on price analysis.
This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems.
And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants.
Mean Volume is an indicator that can be used to spot when volume is above average.
It usually means that institutional traders are active.
Peak in volume can be used to confirm an entry since increased volume can sustain the move in one or another direction.
The indicator code volume with colors indicating bullish and bearish move in the price action.
You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis. 

Inputs of the indicator are:

  • Period: period to be used to calculate normalized volume

Trading requires an edge over the market. Volume could be your edge over other participants who do not use volume.
The indicator can be used with any time frame.
The indicator can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities, and Cryptos.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
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Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator for MT4
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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