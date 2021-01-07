G Cash IC Breaker order blocks

4.5

G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 4. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart.


Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker block — green for bullish breakers, red for bearish. Use higher timeframes for bias and lower timeframes for entries and retests.


What you see on the chart


Source order block — temporary outlined zone (default black per timeframe). The right edge extends with the chart until the next structural event.


Breaker order block — filled rectangle when the prior source is invalidated by a close through the tracked level. Optional outline-only mode via inputs.


On trend continuation, new source zones can step to new price levels while older breakers stay fixed at the level where they formed — useful for tracking the last step broken before expansion.


Features


Multi-timeframe display: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN with per-timeframe on/off and custom colours.


View current chart timeframe only, or stack multiple timeframes for confluence.


Show current breaker only, or keep breaker history on chart.


Popup alerts on new breaker recognition. Optional alerts when price returns to the breaker zone after a break.


Optional email alerts where your platform supports them.


History depth control for load time versus chart depth.


Quick start


Attach to any symbol and timeframe. Enable the timeframes you trade. Use H4 or D1 for directional bias and M15 or H1 for entries. Wait for breaker formation, then watch for retests into the zone. Turn on View Current Timeframe if multiple TF overlays clutter the chart.


Requirements


MetaTrader 4 build 1350 or later. Works on forex, metals, indices, crypto, and commodities where data is available. Analytical indicator only — does not open or manage trades.


Product ladder


Full ICT chart toolkit: Smart Market Structure Pro. Multi-pair ICT scanner: Connix SMC on the G-Labs MQL5 profile.


Keywords


order blocks, breaker blocks, ICT, smart money concepts, source OB, breaker OB, multi timeframe, structure break, retest alert, G-Labs


G-Labs IC Breaker is an analytical tool. It does not provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.


What's New — Version 4.21


Correct default visuals: outlined source zones and filled breaker zones (outline-only breaker optional).


Multi-timeframe support from M1 through monthly with independent colours and toggles.


Alerts on breaker formation and optional retest alerts when price returns to the zone.


View Current Timeframe and Show Current Breaker Only options to reduce chart clutter.


Configurable history depth and solid or outline breaker fill.

Reviews 5
goor311
493
goor311 2023.05.13 04:47 
 

GREAT indicator.But how do I get to the webinars?

man1980
2362
man1980 2021.04.16 02:09 
 

LOVE IT

orangeedge
239
orangeedge 2021.02.23 13:35 
 

Great indicator. Save me a lot of time and effort.

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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goor311
493
goor311 2023.05.13 04:47 
 

GREAT indicator.But how do I get to the webinars?

Daniel Oliver Sturm Schwarz
364
Daniel Oliver Sturm Schwarz 2021.12.23 23:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.12.24 01:30
this is 55USD 1 off payment! and is not available elsewhere.
man1980
2362
man1980 2021.04.16 02:09 
 

LOVE IT

orangeedge
239
orangeedge 2021.02.23 13:35 
 

Great indicator. Save me a lot of time and effort.

8601567
789
8601567 2021.01.15 18:05 
 

I will try this again. I will start with a base of three stars because of a misunderstanding between the vendor and me. He has been sincere about fixing the problems and that should be noted. I will try to re-evaluate the indicator when I am able to get it back on my charts.

Garry James Goodchild
4198
Reply from developer Garry James Goodchild 2021.02.02 17:11
Thank you for your comments , I have reached out to you personally and tried to address all of your concerns. We take those on board and have made the listing for the indicator a little clearer. I have also updated my website to let customer know we can allow them to change account number as they wish. Mql5 facility automatically grants the 5 activations locked to your MQL5 ID. I have also added a video on how to set the indicator up and customise its key features. I think you will find this very useful . We care greatly about looking after our customers. The indicator itself is very good I hope you will benefit from using it. This is a fairly priced product. Understanding the features of it and how to customise it to assist you in the strategy you use. We try and listen to customers and if it makes sense it helps us improve and deliver better products and services. If you need any further assistance please feel free to message me personally and i will try and help you.
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