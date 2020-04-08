Waterfront

Waterfront - A unique trending indicator. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to detect the beginning of a trend early. Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with an optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in calculations. It shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple.

Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade on different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively.
Recommended products
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicators
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
FREE
ProfileVolumesMarket
Sergey Zhukov
5 (3)
Indicators
The ProfileVolumesMarket indicator calculates tick volume on each price level in a selected range. Volume is vital when determining strength and therefore significance of price levels. The calculation range is set by a trader by means of moving two vertical lines. Thus the indicator allows to track important levels on different steps of a symbol price formation. A histogram of volume profile can be displayed on the chart (or removed from the chart) if you press "ON" ("OFF") button. When you chan
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
AdvanceZigZag
Gholamreza Mohammad Mojaveri
5 (1)
Indicators
AdvaneZigZag Indicator Are you tired of the limitations of the traditional ZigZag indicator? Meet AdvaneZigZag, the ultimate tool to simplify your market structure analysis and enhance your trading strategies. Designed with flexibility and precision in mind, AdvaneZigZag brings you advanced features to navigate the market with confidence. Key Features: 1. Enhanced Flexibility:    - While maintaining the familiar simplicity of the conventional ZigZag indicator, AdvaneZigZag offers superior a
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Trend Mate
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
1 (1)
Indicators
TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows: DOWNTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". UPTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". For an
FREE
Vanesa price distribution
Vo Mai Chi
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays price distribution on a horizontal histogram. Horizontal histogram help find out key levels of price so that you can make good decision on setting point of take profit, stop loss... You can improve exist trading strategy or get new trading idea with the histogram of price. Outstanding features Support multiple time frame : you can choose to work with history data in any time frame you want. It does not depend on current display time frame. Support weighting by volume and/
FREE
Wise Men Indicator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Indicators
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on a chart: 1. Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation. A bullish divergent bar has a lower minimum and the closing price in its upper half. A bearish divergent bar has a higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator are intertwined, and the price has gone up significantly(or downwards). A valid bullish/bearish diver
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Buyside and Sellside Liquidity MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator visualizes   liquidity levels   and   liquidity zones   based on   ICT concepts,   plus Liquidity Voids to highlight one-direction price displacements. It focuses on where stop or pending orders tend to cluster and how those areas evolve once price trades through them. Se
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2247)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
More from author
SPV Volatility
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Volatility indicator is one of the most effective filters. Volatility filter. Shows three volatility options. The so-called limit, real, and the last most effective filter for the filter is the percentage filter. Percentage display of folatility shows the ratio of limit to real volatility. And thus, if we trade in the middle of the channel, then it is necessary to set a condition that the percentage is less than a certain indicator value. If we trade on the channel breakout - following t
Trend Anthropoid
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Trend Anthropoid is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand which trend is currently developing in the mark
Trend Logic
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Trend Logic indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and make a good profit. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade at different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. The
Trend Goblin
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Trend Goblin indicator identifies the mainstream trend. They help to analyze the market on a selected time frame. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend indicators provide an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get good returns. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunat
Adapter
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Индикатор Adapter определяет господствующую тенденцию, помогает анализировать рынок на выбранном временном интервале. Прост в настройке и работает на всех парах и всех временных интервалах. Индикаторы тренда дают возможность классифицировать направление ценового движения, определив его силу. Решение этой проблемы помогает инвесторам вовремя войти в рынок и получить хорошую отдачу. Для любого трейдера крайне важно правильно определить направление и силу трендового движения. К сожалению, единств
Analytical Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Analytical Trend indicator can track sustained price movement in a specific direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The indicator works on the basis of two moving averages and an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. You can quickly understan
Supernatural channel
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Supernatural channel is determined using a special algorithm, marker points are used to determine the movement of the channel. The Supernatural channel consists of two lines, red and blue, that make up the channel. Simple, visual and efficient use. Can be used for intra-channel trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Channel Oscillations
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Channel Oscillations is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The key difference between the Channel Oscillations indicator and other channel indicators is that Channel Oscillations does not take into account simple moving averages, but double-smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive.
Diogenes
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Introducing the Diogenes trend indicator! The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows favorable moments for entering the market in stripes. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. Ready-made trading system. Can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on them, display instructions for the trader for further action
Trend Champion
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Trend Champion indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator should be used as an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, it helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement for a particular currency pair. Can be used along with oscillators as filters. Trend Champion is a trend indicator. Arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for lo
Qubit Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Qubit Trend indicator works using the cyclical-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points at which movement changes. Entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The default indicator settings are quite effective most of the time. You can customize them based on your needs. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Trend Mobile
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The regression channel is one of the most popular technical analysis tools among traders. First, the indicator draws a trend line between two points, then on its basis it builds a channel of two parallel lines, which will be at the same distance from the regression line. The term linear regression belongs to the field of statistics. The center line of the channel is the trend line. To calculate it, the least squares method is used. The line above the center line acts as resistance for the pric
Control Shot
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Control Shot - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to identify the start of a trend early. The trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with an optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. Tired of adjusting the indicator settings, wasting
Planned transition
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Planned transition is a trend indicator that will help a trader to determine the direction of trade. The indicator has a complex algorithm of work. But for the user, only two lines remain, the red line indicates a sell trend, and the blue line indicates a buy trend. Thus, it is quite simple to interpret the indicator signals. The indicator works on different timeframes; to work with lower timeframes, it is recommended to decrease the indicator period for more frequent entries. To work on higher
Modify Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Modify Trend - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The indicator has a complex algorithm of work. But for the user there are only two colors of arrows, red indicates a sell trend, blue indicates a buy trend. Thus, it is quite easy to interpret the indicator signals. The indicator works on different timeframes; to work with lower timeframes, it is recommended to decrease the indicator period for more frequent entries. To work on higher timeframes, on the contrary, increase. The new system ad
Quarter Strike
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Just download the Quarter Strike indicator and embrace your dream. Trading within the volatility range has always attracted traders, because most often it is simple instruments that turn out to be the most profitable. The Quarter Strike indicator is a variant of constructing a price channel that gives signals of sufficiently high accuracy on any instruments and time periods. Bias or other additional parameters are not applied, that is, the indicator evaluates only the real dynamics. By default
Trinitys
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Trinity indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! These are pips of profit from a series of entries on the indicator. Profit pips are calculated at the specified interval. The signal can be read without any problems by any bot. Trading within the volatility range has always attracted traders, because most often it is simple instrumen
Spv
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV indicator clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just one key setting! If it is equal to one, then a fast cycle is displayed, but if, for example, the parameter is 12, then the indicator looks for a cycle in the last 12 bars. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such dependence on the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. Also, indicators can be combined with each other. Also, the indicator can indicate the qual
SPV Cross
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Cross indicator is based on the SPV  indicator. Works as two indicators together on the same chart. With different settings, you can react to the intersection of lines. Clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just two key settings! It works on the basis of the principle - one is fast and the other is slow. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. The
SPV Corr
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Corr indicator displays the average percentage correlation between the bar's body and its shadows. A very effective system for building various filters and market entry confirmations. It fixes cyclicality and can be used in trading in different ways. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. Also, indicators can be combined with each other. The value of the indica
SPV Body
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Body indicator displays the average analysis of the intersection of adjacent bars. The indicator can easily detect unusual market movements which can be used as a filter. For clarity, poke the graphs to the very beginning of the history when the bars were incomplete, and the indicator will easily display this anamaly. A very effective system for building various filters and confirmations of market entry, to exclude anomalies from trading. It also fixes cyclicity, it turns out that the in
Mastodon
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Mastodon - displays potential market entry points. According to the wave theory, Mastodon displays the course of a large wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Mastodon indicator in conjunction with an oscillator, you can create your own trading system, for example, entering the market after a large wave has formed and then exiting whe
GladiatorGo
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The advantage of working with the Gladiator signal indicator is that the trader does not need to conduct technical analysis of the chart on his own. The tool generates ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. The indicator is considered effective as it does not redraw its signals. This tool is an arrow (signal) one and works without redrawing. Its signals are based on a robust algorithm. Gladiator does not change its readings. Daily and session ranges can be useful for confirming
Signal Casablanca
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Signal Casablanca - Arrow technical indicator in the Forex market without redrawing. Able to give hints with minimal errors. It combines several filters, displaying market entry points with arrows on the chart. You can note the accuracy and clarity of the signals of this pointer indicator. Having seen a signal to buy, a trader opens an order without expecting that after a while the initial hint may change to the completely opposite one or simply disappear, having lost its relevance. The signal w
Fargo
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Fargo does not change its readings, it is a technical indicator in the Forex market without redrawing. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. You can note the accuracy and clarity of the signals of this pointer indicator. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current candle. The arrow will be exactly at the price where the signal appears and will not change
Wonderful
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Trend Expert. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 100! Which is great for beginners. To enter, it uses a system of indicators and a system of dynamic correction of stops depending on volatility, which can be disabled in the settings, but in this case, you will significantly reduce the efficiency of the bot. The bot implements a money management system, which c
Catch
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Catch is a reversal indicator and is part of a special category of instruments. it not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This facilitates fast and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset must be taken into account. It is the correct execution of such actions that largely helps traders to make the right decision in time and get a profit.
Matios
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Matios indicator visually unloads the price chart and saves analysis time: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. This is an arrow indicator for determining the trend. According to the wave theory, Matios displays the course of the wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Matios in
Sting
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Sting implements indicator technical analysis and allows you to determine the state of the market in the current period and make a decision on a deal based on certain signals. Sting is the result of mathematical calculations based on data on prices and trading volumes. Sting creates signals to perform operations on strong trend movements; it is more expedient to use it for trading when the trend is weakening or sideways. It is used as an additional one, regardless of the phase of the trend mov
Labyrinth
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Labyrinth - Trend Expert Advisor. It works by entering the market in lots of buy and sell. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 1000! Which is great for beginners. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. For the correct calculation of the volume, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a $ 1000 depos
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review