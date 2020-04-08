Waterfront - A unique trending indicator. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to detect the beginning of a trend early. Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with an optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in calculations. It shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple.





Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade on different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively.