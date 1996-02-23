Newton s third law MT5

According to Sir Isaac Newton's 3rd law, every action has its reaction and every movement must be compensated by an opposite movement of equal magnitude. The market cannot be oblivious to this physical principle, so when the force of gravity in the market of the big sharks hides like the sun behind the horizon, the night session allows us to see this law in all its splendor. This EA takes advantage of this movement to trade in the night session.

Newton´s third law is designed to operate in the night market when the volume is low and everything tends to offset the movement. The system detects the action and operates the reaction. Main strategy is using mean reversion on end of US season. Following the logic of Si Isaac Newton, the magnitude of the action will be proportional to the reaction, that is, the greater the action, the greater the profit of our system. The system has a movement detector adapting the outputs in real time to the magnitude of the market movements.

Newton´s third law is a fully automated Night Scalper. It works good on all major currency pairs. The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging or other dangerous strategies. It uses fixed stoploss for every position.Newton´s third law enters trades only from the end of the American session of your broker to the beginning of the European session, so you must enter in the inputs the hour of your broker at which the American market closes.  This system holds only one position at the same time on each pairs.Newton´s third law it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.Newton´s third law it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. Newton´s third law it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: All major currency pairs. 
  • Leverage: All leverages are fine 
  •  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
    • Stress-tests on historical data.
      • Fully automatic.
        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
          • Fast VPS a most.


          Input Parameters:


          Magic Number of the EA: Use a different number for each stop you use the EA.

          Stop loss of the order: This parameter configures the stop loss used by all orders in the system, and regulates the beneficial risk and the win/loss rate that the system tolerates. It is the most important parameter of the configuration, once you adjust the time of the broker.

          Turn on/off automatic lot: This switch activates or deactivates the automatic lot, in true the system calculates the lot, in false it uses the lot that you enter in the next field.

          Manual lot: Lot used in case the lottery switch is false.

          Risk assumed for automatic lot: If the lottery switch is true, it adjusts the risk to be assumed in each lot, it marks the risk based on the capital, it does not adjust the risk at the distance of the Stop loss.

          Time when the american session ends in your broker: You must adjust the system so that it uses your broker's schedule, for that put in this field the closing time of the American market according to your broker's time.

          It is very important that you adjust the time of the broker, since this conditions the entries, making entries outside the night session prevents the correct functioning of the system.


