ZoomChart2

The ZoomChart indicator works with two charts - the current chart on which it is launched and the next one. The indicator translates the second chart to the time where the first one is now. Thus, the second chart depicts the same situation on the first chart (where the indicator is launched), but on a different time-frame. In other words, this indicator serves as a magnifying glass or, on the contrary, reduces the chart to display the situation on a larger time-frame.





The ZoomChar indicator automatically tracks the current outermost bar on the main chart and moves the second one together with the main chart when it is shifted.





The first and the second chart can have different financial instruments, which allows you not to limit yourself to only one instrument of the main chart.



