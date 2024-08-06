ZoomChart2

  • Indicators
  • Sergii Krasnyi
    Sergii Krasnyi

    Sergii Krasnyi

    5 (8)
    Dear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
    My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
    My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
    9 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
The ZoomChart indicator works with two charts - the current chart on which it is launched and the next one. The indicator translates the second chart to the time where the first one is now. Thus, the second chart depicts the same situation on the first chart (where the indicator is launched), but on a different time-frame. In other words, this indicator serves as a magnifying glass or, on the contrary, reduces the chart to display the situation on a larger time-frame.

The ZoomChar indicator automatically tracks the current outermost bar on the main chart and moves the second one together with the main chart when it is shifted.

The first and the second chart can have different financial instruments, which allows you not to limit yourself to only one instrument of the main chart.


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Maxim Bazuev
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Maxim Bazuev 2024.09.20 08:37 
 

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