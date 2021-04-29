Pi Cycle Top Indicator

There is a very simple and surprisingly effective indicator called Pi Cycle, which starts to give the first warning. It is worth a look, so as not to miss the giant elephant in the living room!))

What is Pi Cycle?

Pi Cycle is a very simple indicator created by analyst Philip Swift . It takes into account two (DMA biased moving averages ):
  • 350-day average x 2
  • 111-day average
Both can be considered long-term indicators. The second one is obviously more sensitive to current market changes, since it takes into account a smaller range of dates.

The main argument in favor of this indicator is very clear: whenever the 111-day average crosses the 350-day average multiplied by 2. This is the signal of the peak of the bitcoin cycle.

This indicator is called the "Black Mark for Bitcoin".

Historical performance

In a cycle that peaked at the end of 2013, the Pi cycle very accurately predicted the end of the increase. And I did it twice. In April 2013, when Bitcoin hit its first major high, the aforementioned two moving averages crossed 5 days ahead of their $ 259 peak.

Previous peaks

In the entire history of statistics, the Pi indicator gave signals only twice: in 2013 and in 2017. In both cases, Bitcoin formed a top within five days of crossing

Features of this version

The indicator is initially designed only for Bitcoin and the daily chart.

But in this version, the multiplier and the divisor of the averages are displayed in the settings. This makes it possible to configure this indicator for other timeframes as well !
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Yogesh Gajjar
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Yogesh Gajjar 2021.05.16 08:02 
 

It is very useful but same concept to be develop for stocks and currency market and that too it should work on lower timeframe .

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