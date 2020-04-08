Extremums Max is an indicator of trend and trading signals, based on the principle of a combined analysis of calculated reference points within the channel as well as overbought and oversold levels.





The indicator forms arrows (by default, red and blue). The indicator is set in the usual way to any trading symbol with any time interval.





Indicator Benefits

High accuracy;

Work with any trade symbols;

It works at any time intervals;

Not redrawn.

Input parameters

Period - indicator period;

LevelUp - overbought level;

LevelMid - balance level;

LevelDown - oversold level.



