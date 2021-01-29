Plucking Machine
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.15
- Activations: 8
Plucking Machine
Plucking Machine is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1.
The current setting is applicable for all time periods. It shows the current direction of the market based on price movements.
The brother Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61451?source=Site+Market+Product+Page rember ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐