Plucking Machine

Plucking Machine

Plucking Machine is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1.

The current setting is applicable for all time periods. It shows the current direction of the market based on price movements.

Corresponding products of indicators: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61388?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#description


The brother Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/61451?source=Site+Market+Product+Page   rember  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐   

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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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