John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD

This indicator created based on original John Carter's TTM_Squeeze indicator and represents "squeeze" of the market which can be followed (or maybe not) by significant moves. Original indicator prints black dots when Bollinger Bands are inside Kelthner Channels and exactly this implemented in this custom version. Instead of original implementation as momentum indicator MACD indicator with standard settings 12-26-9 is being used.

Mainly, the indicator is useful for understanding when it's better not to open any positions - if black dots appear, it most likely means that there won't be any strong movements in the next 10 (or more) bars.

The main setting is only one - the multiplier of the Keltner Channels, recommended values of which are 1.5 or 2.0. You can also adjust the MACD indicator.



