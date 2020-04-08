Tired of adjusting the indicator settings, wasting precious time? Tired of the lack of confidence in their optimality? Frightened by the unknown in their profitability? Shawshank - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to identify the start of a trend early. The Shawshank indicator is just for you. It will save you a lot of time that can be spent on more useful activities, for example, on rest, but at the same time the effectiveness will increase many times over. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.