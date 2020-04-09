Hidden Takeproffit and Stoploss

Some traders don't like expose Take Profit/Stop Loss level in their positions, this Expert Advisor can help them.



Put it to chart and set Take Profit/Stop Loss pips (0 means ignore), it watch the price of the symbol on chart and close the position if price reach Hidden TP/SL level.

It hide user's Takeprofit and Stoploss price in effect.

You can drag the horizontal line to set a new Takeprofit and Stoploss price.

