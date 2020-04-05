JPY Phoenix EA

JPY Phoenix EA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed using various strategies, including trend-following, counter-trend, breakout, and scalping, with the goal of surviving all market conditions and minimizing equity drawdown. Each order is protected by a fixed stop-loss. This EA is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for the USDJPY pair.


Main Features:  
  • No Martingale 
  • No Grid.
  • No Averaging.
 
Setting Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Max Positions - Maximum open positions at once.
  • Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side. 
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
  • Volume Settings - Include fixed lot size and dynamic lot size.
  • SL/TP - Stop loss and Take Profit for each order. 
  • Basket TP - Include Basket TP to close buys, sells or all positions at once.  
  • Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings.   
  • Time Filters.

Recommendations:  
  • USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen) H1.
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
  • Hedging account. 
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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