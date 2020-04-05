JPY Phoenix EA

Anchor Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This trading robot employs several strategies, primarily utilizing various price deviations and other indicators for confirmation. It operates by opening trades within the range and direction of price deviations, then using other indicators to execute them. By default, all trades are protected with a fixed and hidden stop-loss. This Expert Advisor can be used on all currency pairs, but is recommended for use on the GBP/USD pa