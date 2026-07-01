Gold Director
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 July 2026
- Activations: 15
Gold Director is a fully automated expert advisor that includes several trading systems. Each trading system has its own entry point with hidden stop-loss/take-profit based on indicators, and fixed points. This trading robot works by detecting trends generated by the ADX indicator with various settings. This EA can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for gold.
Main Features:
- No Grid.
- No Averaging.
- No Martingale.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.
- Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
- Max Positions - Maximum open positions at once.
- Commission - Trade commission per lot for both side.
- Max Spread - Maximum spread to allow trading.
- Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
- Auto Lots - Activate auto lot size calculation.
- Maximum SL/TP - The orders can be closed before reach it's target depend on trend changes.
- Basket TP - Basket TP to close all positions at once.
- Trailing settings - Trail SL and breakeven/profit lock settings.
- Indicator settings.
- News filter.
Recommendations:
- XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Account that support hedging.