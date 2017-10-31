TitanPro

This unique Expert Advisor utilizes a neural network. It is able to learn, analyze the options and choose the most efficient trading strategy.


Advantages

  1. Multifunctional (it can be trained to trade any currency pair).
  2. The minimum amount of initial investment is 50 USD or higher.
  3. The EA uses a protective stop loss. It prevents the risk of losing all funds on the account.
  4. Reliability (does not use high-risk strategies).
  5. Easy to use.
  6. Customer support and consultation.


Operation Principle

  1. The EA implements a trainable neural network.
  2. The EA opens a buy or sell market order depending on the market situation. There can be only one order open. This reduces the load on the deposit.
  3. Depending on the assumption of the neural network, the EA sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. They are always equal to each other.
  4. After the order is closed, the EA analyzes the order for further work in a similar situation.


Expert Advisor Training

  1. The Expert Advisor is very easy to train. To do this, simple test it 2-3 times on the required time interval.
  2. It is recommended to re-train the EA after changing the currency pair.


Input parameters

  1. Lot - the volume of buy or sell market orders. Recommended value is Lot = 0.01.
  2. Take profit level - the stop loss and take profit value in points of the chart. Recommended value is Take profit level = 0.015.

My signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ilya43/seller

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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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First step
Ilya Shamov
Experts
The Expert Advisor is easy to use. The EA operating principle is to start active trading, to open several orders in different directions and to close them by averaging. Advantages Easy to use. Reasonable price. Customer support. Works with any signal delay and any spread value. Trades using pending BuyStop and SellStop orders. Recommendations It is recommended to stop the Expert Advisor operation during important news releases. The EA is recommended for use on one of the major currency pairs.
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Vadim Bizhanov
2578
Vadim Bizhanov 2017.11.13 09:04 
 

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