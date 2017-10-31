TitanPro
- Experts
-
Ilya Shamov"Торгуй - побеждай - управляй"
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 November 2017
- Activations: 10
This unique Expert Advisor utilizes a neural network. It is able to learn, analyze the options and choose the most efficient trading strategy.
Advantages
- Multifunctional (it can be trained to trade any currency pair).
- The minimum amount of initial investment is 50 USD or higher.
- The EA uses a protective stop loss. It prevents the risk of losing all funds on the account.
- Reliability (does not use high-risk strategies).
- Easy to use.
- Customer support and consultation.
Operation Principle
- The EA implements a trainable neural network.
- The EA opens a buy or sell market order depending on the market situation. There can be only one order open. This reduces the load on the deposit.
- Depending on the assumption of the neural network, the EA sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. They are always equal to each other.
- After the order is closed, the EA analyzes the order for further work in a similar situation.
Expert Advisor Training
- The Expert Advisor is very easy to train. To do this, simple test it 2-3 times on the required time interval.
- It is recommended to re-train the EA after changing the currency pair.
Input parameters
- Lot - the volume of buy or sell market orders. Recommended value is Lot = 0.01.
- Take profit level - the stop loss and take profit value in points of the chart. Recommended value is Take profit level = 0.015.
My signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ilya43/seller
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