Pianist - arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color. The tool reduces the number of missed entries, which is very important for an intraday strategy, where the mathematical expectation is quite low and the spread costs are high. Arrows will help a beginner trader to better understand the mechanism of formation of signals of a trading system during step-by-step testing. The icons with the entry direction that appear will allow you to check the indicators in the strategy tester in the accelerated visualization mode.





The Pianist trend technical indicator is used to analyze price movements in the Forex market. It is included in the so-called arrow indicators. And it is very practical in that it forms arrows at the places where buy signals appear, or, conversely, sell signals. In general, the whole point of trading comes down to probability, somewhere it is more, and somewhere it is less. Use the indicator as you see fit.





Naturally, do not forget that any indicator is only an assistant, not a magical tool, by the will of which you will become fabulously rich.





Unfortunately, many novice traders forget about this, they see a potential grail in each indicator, which is not worth doing at all. No indicator will ever tell where the price will go, we cannot know this.