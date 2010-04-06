Bulls Power HTF mx

Crypto_Forex Indicator Bulls Power HTF for MT4.





- Bulls Power HTF oscillator is perfect filter for "buy" entries. HTF means - higher time frame.

- Bulls and Bears Power indicators are used to measure the strength of corresponding trends in trading.

- Bulls Power measures the strength of buyers' position.

- Bulls Power HTF indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.

- This Indicator allows you to attach Bulls Power from higher timeframe to your current chart.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts of 0 level cross.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.