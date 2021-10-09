Sprocket MT4

Sprocket is an Expert Advisor that implements the scalping principle. A minimum spread is required for correct operation. What is a prerequisite.





There is an opinion that scalping is the lot of beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to conduct a trading operation correctly for himself, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. That is why this bot exists to be an assistant to the trader.





By placing currency fluctuations on time charts with timeframes for 1.5 or 15 minutes, a trader has a profit at the level of several points, but in a short time period. And within a few hours there may be more than a dozen such intervals. The so-called scalpers, using their method, usually expose charts in the form of a "Japanese candlestick" and play on the fluctuations of the EUR / USD currency pair. The Sprocket bot will implement this functionality for you.





The negative aspect of scalping tactics is that the behavior of a trade cannot always be predicted by a trader. A very important role here is played by the trader's intuition, his flair for manual work. This type of trading involves a lot of risk, while the profit may not be a very large amount. In general, this tactic is applicable either for highly professional players or for beginners who use demo accounts in their work. And again, using the Sprocket bot will help you in business.





It is necessary to test on all ticks.





If you want to test on real ticks, then these must be real ticks of a broker with a corresponding low spread, if the spread is too high (as in the case of a demo story from metaquotes), then you simply cannot carry out correct testing on such a history. Simply due to the fact that the story has a very large spread.





Parameters:

TypeFilling - Set the execution policy.

Magic - Magic number.

Requotes - Slippage.

Tim Pause - Pause between actions with an order.

Try Order - The number of retries of actions with the oreder when the signal is lost in the network.

Volume - Sets the lot size for entering the market.

Money Management On - Activates Money Management.

Lot Decimal - Lot rounding.

Stop Loss - Stop Loss.

Take Profit - Take Profit.

Virtual Take Profit - Virtual Take Profit.

Min Stops Level - Fixes the StopsLevel.

Max Spread - Limits the Max spread (at which you can still enter the market).

Min Spread - Limits the Min spread (at which you can still enter the market).

Commission - Commission in terms of spread.

ALGLT - Input search algorithm.

Pick Tiks - Peak tick in pips.

Tiks AVG - Tick averaging.



