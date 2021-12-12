No Wick On Close

We at Minions Labs love to study, challenge and discover new facts about Price Behavior in current markets. We would NOT call it Price Action because today this is a word totally overused and means, thanks to the False Prophets out there, absolutely NOTHING.

The study hypothesis we propose is this: Some Assets, in certain Timeframes, present a behavior of Price continuity when the candlesticks close without a Wick on them...

So the purpose of this indicator is to "color" those candlesticks who have their Closing Prices without any "Wick" on their side...

We know that in all markets we have the "spread" of the price, so we added a parameter to control this...

I hope you enjoy this experiment! Try it for yourself! Explore the assets you know with this approach... Expand your horizons...

Of course that this is NO Magical indicator, so you will probably need to use some trend filtering system, volume, etc to have really good entries with it.

;)


HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR

  • As explained earlier, this indicator tries to signal the continuity of the Price Movement. Sometimes, and depending on the Timeframe chosen, the Price go the "other way", so I encourage you to try both ways...
  • Candles marked with the default Blue color are POSITIVE candles which have NO wicks on the Close Price of them.
  • Red candles are NEGATIVE candles which have NO wicks found on the Close Price of them


PARAMETERS

  • How many ticks to consider between Close and Wick as valid?  In general we have a spread for the current price, so you can use this spread to allow a little "spread wick" to be considered as "NO WICK' at all and paint the candlestick. Otherwise you can use the value ZERO.


BUFFERS FOR YOUR EA:

  • Buffer #4: Contains teh COLOR of the candle. You need to wait obviously for the close of the candle to be certain of the fact that there is a Wick or NOT.


As always, if you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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4 (1)
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Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
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The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera
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Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera 2023.03.31 13:23 
 

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