Telegram Notify Activator MT5

⚠️ Important Note

This indicator "Telegram Notify Activator" unlocks the full functionality of "Telegram Notify EA".

👉 Try out "Telegram Notify EA" before making purchase (complete details are given beow)


🚀 Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT5 Alerts

Forward MT5 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script.

Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications.


🌐 Universal Alert Capture

  • Capture popup alerts from ANY EA, indicator, or script
  • No need to attach the EA to multiple charts — attach on one chart and capture alerts from all the charts

🔔 Real-Time Telegram Notifications

  • MT5 popup alerts from any EA, indicator, or script
  • Trade execution updates (Open / Close / Modify)
  • Fully customizable telegram message format
  • Get chart screenshots along with Telegram message


    ⚙️ How to Setup

    Download Links (updated on 22-04-2026) :

    Step 1: Install Components

    • Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator"  (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)
    • Download and move "Telegram Notify EA" into MQL5 → Experts folder
    • Download and move "Custom format file" into MQL5 → Files folder, and extract it
    • 👉 Restart your MT5 (or refresh Navigator window)

    Step 2: Enable WebRequest and DLL Imports

    In MT5, go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    Enable:

    • Allow automated trading
    • Allow DLL imports ✅
    • Allow WebRequest for listed URL

    Step 3: Create Telegram Bot

    1. Open Telegram and search for BotFather
    2. Send: /start
    3. Then send: /newbot
    4. Follow the instructions and create your bot

    👉 You will receive your Bot Token (save it securely)

    Step 4: Get Chat ID

    For Personal Chat:

    • Send a message to your bot
    • Open this link in your browser (replace <YOUR_BOT_TOKEN> with your bot token):
      https://api.telegram.org/bot<YOUR_BOT_TOKEN>/getUpdates
    • Look for "chat":{"id": XXXXXXXX} in the JSON response
      👉 This is your Chat ID

    For Group / Channel:

    • Add the bot to your group/channel (For channels: Make the bot an admin)
    • Send a message in the group or channel
    • Use the same link above
    • Chat ID will appear as a negative number (e.g., -XXXXXXXX)

    ⚠️ Important: The negative sign ( - ) is important for groups/channels and must be entered exactly in EA input.

    Step 5: Configure EA

    • Open EA inputs in MT5
    • Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID
    • Start the EA

     If the setup is done correctly, your Telegram Bot name will be displayed on the chart.


    📌 Purchase Benefits

    • Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator"  (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)
    • Unlimited Telegram messages (Current limit : Maximum of 5 Telegram messages per run)
    • Multiple EA instances  (Current limit : Single EA instance)


    👉 EA and the Activator cannot be tested in the MT5 Strategy Tester


      💬 Support

      For any questions or assistance, feel free to contact me via direct message.


      ❓ FAQ

      1. Why the EA is not available directly on the mql5 market ?

          The EA uses "Allow DLL imports" permission, which is essential for capturing "Popup Alerts". This permission is restricted on mql5 market.


      2. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify EA on all open charts ?

          Run the Telegram Notify EA on only one chart. From one chart, EA can capture alerts from all the open charts.


      3. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify Activator Indicator along with the EA ?

          No need to run the Activator indicator. The EA will automatically use it.


      4. How to run mutiple instances of Telegram Notify EA on mutiple charts ?

          Just use different (botToken + chat id) combination for different instances. Make sure the combination is not reused.


      5. What is "Alerts Extraction Method"  in Telegram Notify EA inputs ?

          01 - Popup  :  Stable method, needs popup window for capturing alerts

          02 - Advanced  :  Faster method without popup interruption, but may fail after a mt4/mt5 update


          If "02 - Advanced" method fails :  use the "01 - Popup" method




      Recommended products
      Trading Session MT5
      Kevin Schneider
      3 (1)
      Indicators
      Trading Session Indicator The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart. Features: Visualization of major trading sessions Highlighting of high and low points Display of start and end times for each session Customizable session times User-friendly and efficient Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match speci
      FREE
      Candle Timer Simple
      Jithin Sajan Sajan
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
      FREE
      Manual Range Support And Resistance MT5
      Aleksander Bartosz Wolf
      Indicators
      Little useful tool - you manually select range on chart by dragging vertical blue lines and indicator shows support and resistance zones for this range and extends them outside of selected range.  Useful for: * Range trading * Range breakout * Range breakout & retest * Good entry during pullback in trend phase when previous high is retested * Good for scalping on short timeframes * Good for trades on longer timeframes around selected important zones like daily high or low
      FREE
      Support Resistance Dynamic
      Quang Huy Quach
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
      FREE
      Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator
      Astik Jaura
      Indicators
      Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG) . The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles , highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG. This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, instit
      FREE
      Rule Plotter Scanner
      Francisco Gomes Da Silva
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
      FREE
      QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3 (1)
      Indicators
      QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
      FREE
      Support And Resistance Levels MT5
      Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
      Indicators
      Support And Resistance indicator that can display round levels and zones . It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target.   If an asset price is moving down and bounces back up, the level is called support (think: price floor). If an asset price is moving upward and hits a level where it reverses downward, this is called resistance (think: price ceiling).
      FREE
      Last Call Bar Countdown Timer MTF
      Oliver Crane
      Indicators
      Last Call — Bar Countdown Timer. PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW, REALLY APPRECIATE THE FEEDBACK, HOPE YOU ENJOY THE PRODUCT. Never get caught out by a candle close again. Last Call puts a live, second-by-second countdown to the next bar right on your chart — for up to six timeframes at once. One glance tells you exactly how long the current M1, M5, M15, H1 — or whatever periods you choose — have left before they close. If you trade bar closes, time entries to the open, or just hate missing the moment, i
      FREE
      FlatBreakout MT5
      Aleksei Vorontsov
      3 (1)
      Indicators
      FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
      FREE
      DC Indicator
      Lamont Simone Reynecke
      Indicators
      The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
      FREE
      Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
      German Pablo Gori
      Indicators
      Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
      FREE
      WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
      Wissam Hussein
      4.15 (13)
      Indicators
      Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
      FREE
      Virtual Targets MT5
      Hoang Van Dien
      4.63 (8)
      Indicators
      This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. (MT5 version) No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended   Take Profit / Stop Loss   pips for your trade. The indicator will display   Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss   lines for you to easily see if the target is
      FREE
      Cybertrade Keltner Channels
      Emanuel Andriato
      4.67 (6)
      Indicators
      Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
      FREE
      Time Session OHLC Mt5
      Hiren Parekh
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
      FREE
      Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
      JETINVEST
      4.41 (22)
      Indicators
      Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
      FREE
      Santa Donchian
      Marco Aurelio Cestari
      4.5 (2)
      Indicators
      Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
      FREE
      MYTabogFX Supply and Demand
      Nemesio Jr Reyes
      Indicators
      MYTabogFX Supply & Demand is a powerful price action indicator designed to automatically identify high-probability supply and demand zones in the market. This tool helps traders visualize institutional zones where price is likely to react, reverse, or continue. Built for precision and simplicity, it highlights clean zones based on market structure and price behavior. Key Features: • Automatic Supply and Demand Zone Detection   • Clean and Easy-to-Read Zones   • Multi-Timeframe Support   • Zone
      FREE
      RSI abcd
      Francisco Gomes Da Silva
      4.33 (3)
      Indicators
      RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
      FREE
      Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
      Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
      3.86 (7)
      Indicators
      This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
      FREE
      Supertrendingsignal
      OTAVIO AGUIAR CAMPOS Aguiar
      Indicators
      O indicador Supertrendingsignal imprime um sinal na tela indicando início de uma forte tendência. O sinal não mostra o ponto de entrada com melhor risco retorno, apenas faz a indicação de uma forte tendência.  Foi idealizado a partir de um conjunto de médias móveis e volume. Parametros: Periodmalongo: Períodos da média longa Periodmamedio: Períodos da segunda media Periodmamedio2: Perídos da terceira media Periodmacurto: Períodos da média curta. PeriodATR: Períodos do indicador ATR para adequar
      FREE
      VolumeLeaders Levels
      David Iommi
      Indicators
      ================================================================================               VL LEVELS INDICATOR - USER GUIDE               VolumeLeaders Institutional Trade Levels for MetaTrader 5 ================================================================================ WHAT IS THIS INDICATOR? ----------------------- This indicator displays VolumeLeaders institutional  dark pools trade levels on your MT5 charts. These levels represent price points where significant institutional trad
      FREE
      Norion Daily Key Levels
      Fernando Baratieri
      Indicators
      Norion Daily Key Levels is a professional indicator designed to display the most relevant price reference levels of the trading day in a clear and objective way. The indicator automatically plots essential daily levels such as: Previous day close Current day open Daily high Daily low In addition, the indicator allows the inclusion of other custom daily reference levels, making it adaptable to different trading styles and market strategies. These levels are widely used by professional traders as
      FREE
      CPR Pivot Lines Mt5
      Hiren Parekh
      4.63 (16)
      Indicators
      CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart.So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floting Style And Not Continues Mess.
      FREE
      VolumeBasedColorsBars
      Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
      Indicators
      VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
      FREE
      SC MTF Rsi MT5
      Krisztian Kenedi
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
      FREE
      Market Hours Pro
      Musa Terrance Khosa
      Indicators
      Market Hours Pro shows Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart, including scheduled overlap periods. It’s designed to give you a clear view of global market timing so you can plan trades, spot high-activity periods, and align strategies with standard Forex hours. How It Works Displays scheduled session times visually on your chart. Highlights session overlaps for London/New York and Tokyo/London. Automatically adjusts times for your timezone or broker time. Shows
      FREE
      High Low Day MT5
      Manuel Guillermo Sanchez Castro
      Indicators
      Prior Day PRO is an advanced trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies the market's most significant price levels using the previous day's range and the current trading session. Designed for professional traders, it provides high-probability trading zones for entries, exits, profit targets, and potential market reversals in real time—eliminating the need for manual calculations. Key Features 1. Previous Day High & Low Automatically calculates: Previous Day High (High Day)
      FREE
      Scale in points per bar
      Vitaliy Kostrubko
      Indicators
      (Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
      FREE
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.75 (130)
      Indicators
      This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
      Trend Sniper X
      Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
      Superhero
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
      Neuro Poseidon MT5
      Daria Rezueva
      4.85 (54)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
      SuperScalp Pro
      Van Minh Nguyen
      4.6 (30)
      Indicators
      SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.94 (50)
      Indicators
      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis , Points of Interest (POIs) , and real-time signals, th
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.51 (148)
      Indicators
      The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
      SMC Intraday Formula
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (21)
      Indicators
      Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
      GoldenX Entry MT5
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (15)
      Indicators
      Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
      Gold Entry Sniper
      Tahir Mehmood
      5 (18)
      Indicators
      Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
      M1 Sniper MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      Gann Made Easy MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
      Zoryk Gold
      Reda El Koutbane
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.4 (48)
      Indicators
      This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.89 (93)
      Indicators
      From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
      Trend Catcher ind mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (17)
      Indicators
      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
      M1 Quantum MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      4.27 (11)
      Indicators
      Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
      Power Candles MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (25)
      Indicators
      Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.22 (18)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
      TrendMaestro5
      Stefano Frisetti
      Indicators
      note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
      ORB Seeker MT5
      Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
      Indicators
      Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
      Reversion King Indicator
      Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
      Atbot
      Zaha Feiz
      4.69 (55)
      Indicators
      ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
      ARICoins
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Indicators
      ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
      The Oracle Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
      Crystal Quantum Pro
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
      More from author
      Telegram Notify Activator MT4
      Narashimman N
      Indicators
      ️ Important Note This indicator   "Telegram Notify Activator"   un l ocks the full   functionality  of   "Telegram Notify EA" .    Try out " Telegram Notify EA" b efore making purchase   (comp l ete  details are given beow) Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT4 Alerts Forward MT4 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script. Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications. Universal Alert Captu
      FREE
      Filter:
      Trader2475
      44
      Trader2475 2026.05.29 15:22 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Narashimman N
      320
      Reply from developer Narashimman N 2026.05.30 05:32
      Thanks for the feedback. Yes, mt5 indicator alerts have a slight delay due to how mt5 behaves. You can change to "Pop-up method" for even faster indicator alerts.
      Reply to review