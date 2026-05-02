Stock Edge Fusion

Live Signal #1 (Stock Trader Pro, Admiral Markets, Risk 2%)

>> Announcements Channel <<

Exclusive Bonus: All buyers receive special access to FX Monitor (product page >>, contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase.

Stock Edge Fusion is an automated trading system for the US stock market that combines two independent strategies within a single solution. Each strategy implements a distinct market concept and can operate simultaneously, forming a balanced trading model. The system is built on a Plug & Play principle - just attach EA to any Stock chart (timeframe H1). You don't need any presets - all presets are inside.

Strategy Architecture

The system is based on a combination of two approaches: trading pullbacks and trading trends.

Strategy A — Stock Trader Pro

The first strategy is based on the Buy the Dip concept. It utilizes the typical behavior of the stock market, where growth occurs in impulses and corrections provide entry opportunities. Strategy based at Stock Trader Pro (product page >>), which has proven itself with stable performance since 2020 on real user accounts.

The system opens positions only during controlled pullbacks within a broader upward movement. Each entry is accompanied by a predefined level of risk. Unlike classic Buy & Hold, positions are not left unmanaged — every trade has a clear structure and a defined stop loss.

The strategy operates in a low-frequency mode, focusing on the quality of entries rather than the number of trades.

Used instruments:

AAPL, AMZN, AXP, CAT, DELL, GD, GOOG, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NOC, ORCL, PG, TSLA, V, WMT

Strategy B

The second strategy is trend-following and focuses on participating in directional market movements.

Its main objective is to detect the early stages of a trend and follow the movement. Unlike the first strategy, it does not rely on mean reversion. Instead, it operates only under conditions of a confirmed directional impulse.

The strategy applies market structure filtering and opens trades only when a directional move is present. The number of trades is limited, with a focus on high-quality opportunities.

Used instruments:

AAPL, ADBE, ADSK, AMD, AMZN, AXP, DELL, EBAY, GOOGL, JPM, LMT, META, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, ORCL, TSLA, V

System Logic

The combination of the two strategies allows the system to operate across different market phases.

The first strategy is active during pullbacks within an uptrend, while the second operates during sustained trending conditions. As a result, the system is not dependent on a single type of market behavior.

This approach reduces reliance on a specific market regime and provides more stable performance compared to single-strategy systems.

The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 USD. The EA is not sensitive to spread size and can be used on any account type.

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