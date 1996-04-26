Channel indicator Control. A graphical tool that calculates the levels that form the channel and the moments of opening orders. Control has the ability to not only show tops and bottoms, fixing waves in the middle of its channel. This channel indicator is rather a cross between the ZigZag indicator and the real fractals.





One of the surest and most profitable online trading methods is mid-channel trading. In fact, this is the same trend, but it differs in a more pronounced fixation of highs and lows. Of course, tops and bottoms have always played a major role, especially when it comes to target levels. In this case, first of all, we are talking about the channel as an instrument, not only in terms of targeting. This is the purpose of closing an order, and the moment of opening a new order, and it does not depend on whether it is a purchase or a sale. As a rule, the channel indicator acts as a channel indicator.