Triple Screen Trading System

1

This is a professional multi currency tool. Its main purpose is semi-automatic Forex trading following Elder's Triple Screen strategy. Its wide functionality and ability to quickly change some essential parameters makes it an ideal market interpretation tool, which is indispensable in the common trade analysis. Its main advantage is almost unlimited number of simultaneously analyzed instruments.

If the potential technical limits of your monitor resolution allow, multiple indicators can be used. In addition to the classical versions by Elder, you can create your own options and change them quickly. It is also possible to open a chart of the instrument, for which there is a breakthrough or a buy/sell signal now, and apply a template to it (which contains an Expert Advisor), which makes it a semi automatic EA with entry filtering based on predetermined parameters which are hard to implement or track (for the variety of tools and time frames).

For those who prefer manual trading there is a number of additions to the classical common signals. It shows not only the current entry points, but also the position of specific indicators during the last 5 bars, which can point at a beginning trend or the possibility to increase a position. Of course, this indicator must signal a divergence of MACD.

In addition to the classical one, it also reflects the inverse divergence, which is a strong support (resistance) line and allows you to accurately determine the levels of breakeven or trend reversal (continuation). All these signals (including the price labels for placing orders) are available in the symbol window if the function "Open_window" is enabled.


Settings

  • Symbol_to_show – the number of symbols displayed simultaneously (optional)
  • OnlyOutput - only use symbols with the specified currency (can be quickly changed from the indicator window).
  • ExcludeOutput - do not use instruments with the selected currency (can be quickly changed from the indicator window).
  • Pairs Set_pair - choose between the first and the second set of symbols (can be quickly changed from the indicator window).
  • sPairs1 - the first set of trading instruments (separated with comma)
  • sPairs2 - the second set of trading instruments (separated with comma)ятую)
  • "======= EMA Setting ======";
  • "======= MACD Setting ======";
  • "======= Stochastic Setting ======";
  • "======= StochasticRSI Setting ======";
  • "======= Stochastic Level Setting ======";
  • "======= MACD Divergence Settings ======";
  • "======= Alerts Setting ======";
  • PopUpAlerts - Alerts when a preliminary or main signal appears (can be quickly changed from the indicator window).
  • EmailAlerts - send an email when a preliminary or main signal appears (can be quickly changed from the indicator window).
  • AlertInterval – after this time an Alert can be repeated if the preliminary or main market entry signal preserves (in minutes)
  • "======= Chart Setting ======";
  • BuySell_Stop_Level – choose between the classical Stop order setting method (using previous candlesticks' High-Low) or by Parabolic
  • Indention_pip - distance in pips (4-digit) from the High-Low of the candlestick to place a stop order - for the classical method only.
  • "======= Chart Open Setting ======";
  • Window_Timeframe - Timeframe of the chart that will be opened when the Open_window function is enabled (change it when creating your own set)
  • Open_window - conditions to open the symbol chart (disabled / open on the preliminary and main signal - open on main signal). Can be quickly changed from the indicator window.
  • Only_Symbol – whether to open a sumbol chart if the same symbol is already open witha different timeframe.
  • MakeUnique – unique magic number for a set. Change it if you use more than one indicator.


Template Applying Rules

The template call function does not provide access to files from the regular terminal folder. Therefore, it is necessary to create a template, then create a folder "templates" in the "Files" directory (terminal_folder\MQL4\Files\templates\). Then we the created template file from a regular folder (terminal_folder\templates\template name) to the newly created folder.

Write the name of the template in the parameters without the file extension.

Example:

  • my_template – correct,
  • my_template.tpl – incorrect.

If everything is done correctly, the template will be attached to the symbol chart at the time of its opening. Otherwise, you will see a message about an unsuccessful attempt with the reason description in the "Experts" tab of the terminal.

The buttons in the indicator window work without fixing because of the large number of values.

A more detailed description of the indicator features and settings will be added further.

Recommended products
Pipsometer Pro
Anthony Bourne
Indicators
The Pipsometer Pro Indicator is an essential, minimalist tool designed for the disciplined trader who requires immediate, at-a-glance financial feedback. It functions as a dedicated, real-time display that continuously calculates and shows your current floating profit or loss, measured exclusively in **pips**, for every open trade on the active chart. This focus on pips rather than monetary value allows traders to assess market performance and price movement directly, stripping away the emotion
FREE
Altajer scalping
Abrahym Altajr
Experts
HELLO ·          NO martingal     NO grid             use stop loss  ·        This expert advisor only works on the GBP/USD    EUR/GBP    EUR/AUD   EUR/USD   GBP/CAD pair ·        Please do not change the settings  Each currency pair has its own settings as in the comments ·          Try the EA first on a demo account and then use it on a real account ·        The broker you work with should offer a minimum spread of 20 ·        Minimum deposit $100 for 0.01 lots  TF 5M ·        We may develop t
Market Noise MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
Controls
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Channel indicator Control. A graphical tool that calculates the levels that form the channel and the moments of opening orders. Control has the ability to not only show tops and bottoms, fixing waves in the middle of its channel. This channel indicator is rather a cross between the ZigZag indicator and the real fractals. One of the surest and most profitable online trading methods is mid-channel trading. In fact, this is the same trend, but it differs in a more pronounced fixation of highs and
Multiversal
Corentin Petitgirard
4.08 (25)
Experts
please read the description. After months of programming and testing, I'm proud to share  Multiversal  with you . Multiversal  is an expert who works on Timeframe M5 on 20 different pairs  each with a different setting.  Multiversal  is a scalper who is not spread sentive . So It works on every brokers in all conditions. Multiversal  does not use any dangerous strategies  like martingal or hedging that could blow up your account. This expert is the final product of a long period of research. M
FREE
MA with Dynamic Borders mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Moving Average with Dynamic Borders" for MT4. - Indicator has unique feature attached to Moving Average - Dynamic Volatility Borders. - Dynamic Volatility Borders use Average True Range values for calculation. - This indicator is great for TakeProfit targeting and SL arrangement on border lines. - Indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action signals as well. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller I
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (14)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
MT4CandleTime
Xin You Lin
Indicators
MT4CandleTime index introduction MT4CandleTime is an indicator for the MT4 platform, which can display the remaining time of the current K line in the form of an intuitive digital countdown, which is convenient for traders to grasp the trading rhythm. Precise time control: The MT4CandleTime indicator provides traders with extremely accurate K-line remaining time data, enabling them to fine manage the time rhythm in the trading process, avoiding the hasty or delayed trading decisions caused by
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicators
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicators
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
ICT Propulsion Block MTF for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Propulsion Block   indicator is meant to detect and highlight propulsion blocks, which are specific price structures introduced by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT). Note: THIS IS MTF version.  Single Timeframe version avaiable at   here  Propulsion Blocks are essentially blocks located where prices interact with preceding order blocks. Traders often utilize them when analyzing price movements to identify potential turning points and market behavior or areas of interest in the market.
Liquidity Buy Sell Signal
Filip Maurice Daelman
Indicators
Liquidity Buy Sell Signal Indicator is a no-nonsense, no delay, no repaint indicator ! Liquidity pools together with a trend filter is the most powerful and reliable signal according to me (with the correct parameters depending on the timeframe used) It selects buy/sell entry signals based on liquidity in the market. The time range to scan for liquidity can be set in the parameters. Liquidity is an important aspect in the market, especially for institutional investors, as they need lots of liqu
Lbarrows no repaint
Dmitrii Eroshikhin
Indicators
To get a signal, the indicator uses the linear break formula, the signal is not redrawn, since no indicators based on the moving average are used to get the signal, only price values ​​and chart candles Indicator settings 1 Line for signal  - number of lines for forming a signal breakthrough 2 Up arrow colore - color of the up arrow 3 Down arrow colore - color of the down arrow 4 MTF period in minutes  - selection of the period for multi-timeframe display (in minutes) 5 UpArrowCode  - code of t
VisualTics
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
All Averages Speed
IVAN ASTAFUROV
Indicators
Perhaps you have previously read in technical analysis books about such a concept as "market slope", or "trend slope". Metatrader has such a tool as "trend line by angle". But when working on auto-scaled charts, this tool becomes completely abstract, and as a consequence, useless. The idea of this new parameter, included in the AllAverages_Speed indicator, is to give such a concept as "trend slope" specific numerical values, as well as the further use of the new parameter in work.     Modifica
ImportantLevels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Indicator finds most prominent extremums (highs and lows) in history and displays their price levels for currently visible range of prices. 8 levels are shown at most. This is a tool for those who used to lookup the history for important levels formed by reversal points outliers. If price scale is changed manually or adjusted automatically for changes in time scale, indicator visualize all found levels (if any) inside visible area. The width (importance) of a level depends from a number of times
RSi CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicators
*NOTE : 40% Discount for early buyers! Release of Free EA will be 2nd week of November Discount is over once FREE EA is available RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 ma
MultiCurrency RSI
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
The MultiCurrency RSI indicator calculates the values of the standard RSI indicator for each of 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. Advantage of the indicator: The calculation is performed based on 8 virtual currency charts: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY; Shows the strength of currencies, not depending on the currency pair; Allows any time to determine the strongest and the weakest currency, also sorts currencies by strength; At any time it shows the current str
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicators
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
SuperRSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exp
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
ICT adr Levels and Zones indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and is designed to analyze daily market volatility with precision. This MT4 indicator calculates price behavior over the previous five trading sessions , incorporating prior daily highs and lows to determine the Average Daily Range (ADR) . Using this data, the indicator plots key ADR zones directly on the chart at 1/3, 1/2, an
Others
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Others indicator is a trend-type indicator. In those moments when you need to make a decision to enter a position and give the trader a direction. The indicator gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. These are auxiliary tools for technical analysis of the market. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The main application of the Others indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Determini
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
More from author
VSAsCluster
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор горизонтальных и вертикальных объемов. Предназначен для внутридневной и среднесрочной торговли (до Н4).Рассчитывается на основе тиковых или реальных объёмах (если их предоставляет брокер). Ценовой уровень, внутри свечи, на котором было максимальное количество сделок, выделяется цветом. Вертикальные объемы определяют паттерны Price Action (SonicR, BetterVolume) или импульсы (Enhanced) на выбор. Сочетание вертикальных и горизонтальных значений позволяет определить среднесрочные уровни по
VSAs Candle Color Signal
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
The indicator paints the candlesticks in colors of volumes depending on the market situation. Along with candlestick coloring, you will receive alerts in the form of a regular alert. Red candles indicate the end or beginning of a downtrend or the end of a correction during an uptrend. Green candles mean the beginning or end of an uptrend or the end of a correction during a downtrend. Yellow candles represent the lack of interest on the market and a possible beginning of a flat. Blue ones have an
Candles price trend
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор рассчитывается по оригинальной формуле и окрашивает свечи в зависимости от общей тенденции на рынке. Синие указывают на восходящий тренд, красные на нисходящий, желтые свечи указывают остановку или возможный разворот. На сильных уровнях или при резком развороте желтые могут не сформироваться но алерт все равно предупредит вас об этом. Достоинства данного индикатора это наименьшее запаздывание, сигнал подается еще вовремя формирования разворотного бара. Настройки: Length - чувствительно
ObjectPriceAlert
Alexander Lasygin
Utilities
This utility gives a signal when the price crosses the graphical object. Also shows the distance to the object from the Bid price. It is possible to use not only with built by hand but also with those that draw other indicators. Use the filters by type and name. Works with most of the available constructions Trend Line, Horizontal Line, Vertical Line, Rectangle, Channel, Fibo Channel, Fibo, Expansion, Andrews Pitchfork, Gann Line, Trend By Angle, StdDev Channel, Regression Channel. It is possibl
VSAs Volume Channel
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор высчитывается по сложному авторскому алгоритму. Он строится с учетом тенденции по зонам перекупленности перепроданности объёмов . Это позволяет выявлять дивергенцию объёмов , выявить так называемые приседающие бары. Также он определяет уровни входа в рынок и цели. Средняя линия канала является предполагаемым уровнем отката. RPeriod- период расчета индикатора Indicator_Level - уровень зон перекупленности перепроданности Draw Fibo Levels - отображаем целевые уровни Fibo Level Color -
VSAsZz
Alexander Lasygin
Indicators
Индикатор предназначен для работы с паттернами, основанными на тиковых объемах. Он взят, несколько в упрощённом виде, из арсенала VSAsClusterZME _ Pro . Позволяет оперативно определить суммарный или средний объем на нескольких участках рынка. Это делает его незаменимым при анализе различных фигур, например таких как паттерны Тима Орда. Так же с помощью него можно легко выявить различные закономерности, это позволит создать свои правила торгов. Для инициализации индикатора надо нажать CTRL + лева
VSAsGradient
Alexander Lasygin
Utilities
VSAsGradient это утилита предназначена компенсировать ограниченные возможности оформления рабочей области терминала МТ4. Позволяет задать цвет окон графика (индикатора) в виде цветового градиента, установить классические обои или фотографию любимой девушки, семьи. Предварительных настроек, которые имеют значение только две: Set Gradients- выбераем насколько настройки будут индивидуальны. Default Set- только для данного типа инструмента. Individual Set- инструмент+ период графика. Hide Panel- сво
Filter:
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.31 00:00 
 

The Triple Screen Trading System pro does not work with my broker, there is no support from the developer...BIG WASTE OF MONEY!!!

Reply to review