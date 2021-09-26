Index Trade MT5

If you are looking for a safe ea to start trading in index this is your ea

This ea performs a market entry that starts the algorithm at the time of day that the trader decides. We recommend it to be 1 min after the opening of the index.



It also allows you to say close the operation at the close of the session or keep the cycle open.



It only performs a daily cycle that starts at the scheduled time and remains alive until it exits for profit or session close.





This system is designed to be used in indexes, but it can be used in forex or commodity.







THE INDEX TRADE It is a trading system that uses a double algorithm to operate.

If the price goes against the trend, use a hedging algorithm without increasing lotage, this algorithm manages to recover the loss without the need to increase the margin beyond what is reasonable.

The system allows you to choose four market entry algorithms:



1) Enter in favor of the closing trend of the previous day, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a purchase algorithm, if it is less, it would enter by initiating a selling algorithm.



2) Entering against the closing trend of the previous day, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a selling algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a purchase algorithm.



3) Enter in favor of the closing trend of the previous candle, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a buy algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a selling algorithm.



4) Enter against the closing trend of the previous candle, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a sell algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a buy algorithm.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Input parameters:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA.

Option Entry: Choose one of the four algorithm start modes.

Init Opening Time: Time at which the algorithm starts, the system is optimized to start 1 min after opening the index, although any other time can be configured.



Exit Openint Time: Time at which the loop closes if the exit session option is true. The system is designed to use this option 1 min before the closing time of the index session.



Exit sesion: This option set to true closes the cycle assuming losses when arriving at the time set in exit opening. If it is false, the cycle continues to operate until it closes in profit.



Lot init: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. (The recommended initial lot is twice the minimum lot of the value to be traded).





This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors. Try the demo now!