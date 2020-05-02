Chart Slice MT4

Chart Slice is a very convenient multi-timeframe indicator, with which you can see market information at once on several time slices. This will allow the trader to learn quickly and most  importantly understand the vibrant market. The author himself went this way and this indicator helped incredibly.

You probably have often wanted to see in detail why at a given point in time the price was rapidly moving away from a certain level or, on the contrary, stopping there. And for this you had to change the scale, then look for this place on a smaller timeframe, and if you need to further refine or switch back, the procedure became very cumbersome. Now,  in an instant, all this can be seen immediately at least in all time slices. To do this, with the help of 2 lines you can manage all the charts. Moreover, you can move these lines in any sequence on different charts, everything is connected dynamically. Thus, it is very easy and efficient to “dig” a significant piece of the market in a short time. These lines are always at hand, and the trader, as it were, automatically learns all the time, since along the way he constantly watches how the price behaved in one place or another, in one or another connection with volumes, levels, lines, patterns, etc.

This indicator is set on each chart (at least two), after which only two lines appear on each chart - horizontal (price) and vertical (time). Moving these lines on one chart, on all the others they move automatically and, if necessary, shift the screen to the right place.  This allows you to see the market immediately at different time slices.

Chart Slice is great for different timeframes of one financial instrument, but it can be used on different financial instruments, and only time will change, since everyone has their own prices. Any combination of different timeframes and different financial instruments is also possible. It is especially effective to use this indicator on  several monitors, since the workspace is large, there is a lot of information, and you can manage all the charts with one click.

The settings are very simple, it is only a graphic design of the lines.

Chart Slice is a technical tool for market research, in fact it is a “shovel”, and you will have to "dig" deep;). Good luck to all!

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Chart Slice MT5
Ruslan Piraliyev
Indicators
Chart Slice is a very convenient multi-timeframe indicator, with which you can see market information at once on several time slices. This will allow the trader to learn quickly and most  importantly understand the vibrant market . The author himself went this way and this indicator helped incredibly. You probably have often wanted to see in detail why at a given point in time the price was rapidly moving away from a certain level or, on the contrary, stopping there. And for this you had to chan
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