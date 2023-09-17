US30 Innovator MT5

Introducing US30 Innovator, the exceptional MQL5 expert advisor developed by an experienced certified elite trader with development experience of over 11 years.

US30 Innovator, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility.
US30 Innovator distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accurately gauge momentum, reversals, and market shifts in real-time. This adaptive methodology allows it to dynamically adjust its strategy, ensuring robustness in a wide range of market conditions—whether trending, volatile, or mean-reverting.

Key to US30 Innovator’s edge is its capacity to integrate technical indicators with proprietary trend filters, fine-tuning entry and exit points to optimize risk-reward ratios. The algorithm's sophisticated design is rooted in advanced statistical methods, providing unparalleled accuracy in both fast-moving and consolidating markets. Furthermore, it incorporates risk management features such as customizable stop-loss and take-profit parameters, equity protection mechanisms, and volatility-adjusted sizing, safeguarding capital while maximizing returns.

Designed for traders seeking an Expert Advisor that marries high-performance trend identification with adaptive, real-time analysis, US30 Innovator stands as a powerful ally in trading—offering consistency, depth, and precision. Whether navigating short-term intraday trades or longer-term trend cycles, it exemplifies the future of algorithmic trading with an intelligent, market-responsive strategy.



The EA has a customisable Stop Loss and Take Profit, fully protective on capital.


Timeframe: M15


Symbols:  US30Cash (US Wall Street 30 Index CFD)  only


Features:

  • FIFO
  • Prop Firm Compatible (0.01 lot per $10k balance)
  • No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
  • Customisable TP & SL (leave as default as required)

Screenshot 1: 2018 to 2023 backtest results with 10% risk per $10000, TP 110.

Screenshot 2: 2018 to 2023 backtest results with 20% risk per $10000, TP 110.


Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.


Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.


Minimum Deposit: $200 


Recommended Broker & account type:   Roboforex ECN, FP Markets Raw.


Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success. 






