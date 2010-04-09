Scaled vidya trends robot

Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes.

Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends:

- Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes;
- Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs;
- Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders;
- Works at the close of the timeframe, waiting for signal confirmation. Signals works both for the main trend direction and  corrections;
- Emphasizes minimizing trading risks, trying to keep drawdown on lowest levels.
- Easy to use: simply select the pair and timeframe mode in the product settings,then run it on the chosen pair and timeframe, the advisor starts working.
- Does not use the risky Martingale method; instead, there is an optional feature for dynamic lot size adjustment.
- The advisor uses hidden (invisible to the broker) exit levels (TP & SL) for trades.
