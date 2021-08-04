Tripple Fx



Is fully automated and based on 11 Indicators to filter as many as possible winning trades.

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This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.

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  • => works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day
  • => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 
  • => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
  • => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well. 
  • => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading. 
  • => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
  • => The EA can be used as Martingale
  • => The EA can be used as trailing EA
  • =>     Perfect for Longterm Investmens

=>ADDITIONAL ON SCREEN STATS:

===================================

=> Lot size

=> Total Trades

=> Profitable Trades

=> Average Profit

=> Losing Traddes

=> Average Loss

=> Today Profit

=> Current Profit

==================================

=> there will be more updates throughout 


Please be careful and trade responsible.

Thank you


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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Dubai Expert EA
Steve Zoeger
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Dubai Trading Bot Multi-Pattern Trading   – Supports 8 trading strategies, individually or combined. Customizable Pattern Parameters   – Fine‑tune each pattern (wick‑to‑body ratios, RSI levels, MA periods, etc.) directly from inputs. Breakout Strategy with Pyramid Trading   – Adds positions at fixed pips against the initial trade (up to 49 trades) to average entry. Technical Filters for Breakout   – RSI, Stochastic, and VWAP filters with AND/OR/CUSTOM logic to validate breakout signals. Multip
Expert Advisor
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Fully automated Ichimoku EA. Perfect EA for Longterm Investments not short term profits. These days with zero interest or negative interest at Banks there is a better way to invest. This EA generates more then leaving Money sitting on the Banks. works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frames.  On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. You can click on the link below for a Cent
Candle Expert Advisor
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is purely Candle Based. Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Reversal Trader
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an reversal detection Robot   https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. This Ea is based on high probability reversals in trends. Higher accuracy in higher time frames  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good tradin
Longterm Investment Trader
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is a Longterm Investment EA Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be This Ea is based on 3 Forex Indicators. You will have more options to run the EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing Close at opposite signal Increase Trade Volume Time Filter How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop Time Frame 1H or Higher Be aware that different Broker ha
Dcc
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Welcome to the  DCC Forex Expert Advisor As for this self made EA ,  the winning rate is 79% it is a self made Forex automated Software by myself . The robot works on every broker as well as cent brokers. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone Thank you and happy trading
Longterm Investment Robot
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Long Term Investment Software This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. You do not need to do much. The file is ready to be used for 1H Frame or Higher. But of course you can play around with the settings and choose your favorite frame. Very Simple made and easy to understand. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on
C1 Day Trader
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is a Longterm Investment EA In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads
MS Trading Expert
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MS Trading Expert Advisor This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as we
Mk
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Hello and welcome to this EA, This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Forex Automated Expert Trader
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Hello and welcome to this EA, Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be The win Ratio is over 70%. Recommended to run on 4H or Day Charts. This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. Before testing this Robot
Gf
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Hello and welcome to this EA, This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Three Candle
Steve Zoeger
5 (2)
Experts
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Simple ADX Forex Robot
Steve Zoeger
5 (2)
Experts
This fully automated Forex Robot is ready to trade straight away. You can use it on ANY TIME FRAME and on ANY PAIR. This fully automated robot works also on Cent Accounts. If you use the Robot on more charts please change the Magic number each time. This Robot has more options. => Profit Close => Take Profit => Stop Loss Exit by Opposite Signal => Increase Lot size if your Balance increases. => Martingale Option => Trailing your Profit I wish everyone who like the robot maximum success. Please t
Seven
Steve Zoeger
Experts
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Samefx
Steve Zoeger
Experts
In times where the interest with your Bank is 0 or negative, that EA can generate good longterm profit. You will have more options to runthe EA  Standard Option TP and SL Martingale Trailing How you run it depends on you. Works on all Frames and all Pairs. My recommendation Martingale or standard with trailing stop I recommend the current settings and run it on the Day Chart for Longterm Investment Be aware that different Broker have different Times and spreads. That one works also on Cent Ac
Bthree
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The B3 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth.I wish everyone who purchases the EA all the best possible success It works as well on cent accounts. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Bfour
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The B4 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
GapRev
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The GapRev Forex EA Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts.Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and happy trading
Ohio
Steve Zoeger
Experts
OHIO Trading Robot The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. The new improved version is ready to trade straight away . My preferred time frame is the 1H chart. The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum success and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone Thank you  
Gold Matrix
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Trader Welcome to the Gold  Trading Robot. The Gold EA is working on all Gold Time frames from 1m to 1Day. the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully. I would reccomend small tp settings and Martingale settings. But it all depends on your investment, Leverage and Broker. Trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and happy trading everyone.
Fx Candle Ea 14
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an automated robot my recommendation is to run it on the Day chart. The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone  
Return
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Return Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly.Happy Trading Happy Trading Thank you
Return uni
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Return   The Return Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
D trader
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The D trader Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy Trading everyone
D trad3r
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The D trad3r Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight two
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C8 three
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight buy
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
C eight five
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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