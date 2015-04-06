Revival AUDCAD

ATTENTION!!! The EA works correctly only on the AUDCAD pair.

Revival AUDCAD is a shortened version of the Revival Expert Advisor which uses a unique combination of grid strategy and martingale. Trades are opened according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. Recommended for use on cent accounts with brokers with an allowed lot of 1000 or more (eg RoboForex my.roboforex.com/en/?a=ldky).



 

Requirements

Trading pairs - AUDCAD only

Timeframe - M5

Minimum deposit - $100 (cent account), $10,000 (standard account)

Brokers - Supporting up to 200 open positions.
 
Peculiarities

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
- Works in different markets.
- Absence of S/L and T/P on the chart.
- All entries are made only according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, which excludes the set of grid orders in case of sharp changes in the market
.
- Spread and slippage are not important.

- Upon reaching the specified Profit, it is possible to close both individual orders and the entire grid. Depends on the MaxLots parameter.
  

Settings
 
BalansMul - Account balance to increase Lots and Profit parameters

Lots - Initial lot

Profit - Initial profit (indicated in account currency units)

Step-
The minimum distance to open the next trade when setting the grid. The order is not opened if the entry conditions for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo are not met.

Mul - Lot multiplier when typing the grid.

MaxLots - Number of orders for consecutive closing of orders in the grid,
when the specified value is reached and the specified Profit is reached, all grid orders are closed.

Magic - Magic number.

StopExpert - Stop the Expert Advisor. At the first start, specify false.

ATTENTION - requires optimization (optimization is best done on fast ticks, and then double-check on exact ones)


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Revival
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Very easy to use advisor with a minimum number of settings. Revival is a fully automated robot that uses a unique combination of grid strategy and martingale. Trades are opened according to the author's algorithm using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. Recommended for use on cent accounts with brokers with a permitted lot of 1000 or more (eg RoboForex my.roboforex.com/en/?a=ldky). Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1728523   Requirements Trading pairs - Any Timeframe - M1, M5 M
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