FXS Forex EA

Expert Advisor Developer and Trading Signal Provider

Welcome to my trading world! I'm Milan, a seasoned computer engineering professional with over 15 years of experience and a dedicated forex trader with more than 7 years of hands-on experience in the financial markets. I specialize in crafting expert advisors (EAs) and providing high-quality trading signals to help fellow traders navigate the complexities of trading with confidence.

FXS Forex EA: Your Trusted Trading Companion for GBPUSD and More
Unlock the potential of algorithmic trading with FXS Forex EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy on MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, FXS Forex EA provides robust and customizable options to enhance your trading experience, specifically tailored for the GBPUSD currency pair, but versatile enough to work with other currency pairs as well.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: Ultra Low, ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : XM Global, IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Account type: Hedge
Key Features:
Optimized for GBPUSD: Fine-tuned to deliver consistent performance on the GBPUSD pair, ensuring that your trading decisions are backed by thorough analysis and extensive testing.

Versatility Across Pairs: While optimized for GBPUSD, FXS Forex EA is capable of handling other currency pairs, providing flexibility.

Time Frame Flexibility: The EA is designed with adaptability in mind. Extensive tests show strong performance on the 4-hour (H4) timeframe, but it also allows you to choose your preferred timeframe.

Max Lot Limitation: Take control of your risk management with the option to set a maximum lot size per orders. 

Advanced Testing and Validation: Rigorous backtesting and validation on historical data. The EA performs consistently under various market conditions.

Why Choose FXS Forex EA?
Reliability: Developed with meticulous attention to detail, FXS Forex EA is built to withstand different market scenarios, offering stability and reliability.

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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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ForexSpotter GOLD 16 EA
Milan Asenov
Experts
Thanks to my experience in the financial markets and my programming skills, I was able to create an expert advisor that performs excellently in the backtests of the GOLD instrument. After hundreds of tests and adjustments, the finished product is here for sale! Instruments: GOLD, XAUUSD Timeframe: 4H Account Type: Ultra Low Standard Account by XM Broker Recommended account balance: $5,000 Account type:  Ultra Low Standard Account by XM Broker  with minimal spread and zero swap fees for bette
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