Expert Advisor Developer and Trading Signal Provider

Welcome to my trading world! I'm Milan, a seasoned computer engineering professional with over 15 years of experience and a dedicated forex trader with more than 7 years of hands-on experience in the financial markets. I specialize in crafting expert advisors (EAs) and providing high-quality trading signals to help fellow traders navigate the complexities of trading with confidence.



FXS Forex EA: Your Trusted Trading Companion for GBPUSD and More

Unlock the potential of algorithmic trading with FXS Forex EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy on MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, FXS Forex EA provides robust and customizable options to enhance your trading experience, specifically tailored for the GBPUSD currency pair, but versatile enough to work with other currency pairs as well.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4

Minimum deposit : $500



Account type: Ultra Low, ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : XM Global, IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Account type: Hedge

Key Features:

Optimized for GBPUSD: Fine-tuned to deliver consistent performance on the GBPUSD pair, ensuring that your trading decisions are backed by thorough analysis and extensive testing.





Versatility Across Pairs: While optimized for GBPUSD, FXS Forex EA is capable of handling other currency pairs, providing flexibility.





Time Frame Flexibility: The EA is designed with adaptability in mind. Extensive tests show strong performance on the 4-hour (H4) timeframe, but it also allows you to choose your preferred timeframe.





Max Lot Limitation: Take control of your risk management with the option to set a maximum lot size per orders.





Advanced Testing and Validation: Rigorous backtesting and validation on historical data. The EA performs consistently under various market conditions.





Why Choose FXS Forex EA?

Reliability: Developed with meticulous attention to detail, FXS Forex EA is built to withstand different market scenarios, offering stability and reliability.



