TAQ Magic Keys Trade Manager MT5

  • Utilities
  • Tauqeer Ahmad
    Tauqeer Ahmad

    Tauqeer Ahmad

    Welcome to TAQ Magic Keys
    I’m Tauqeer, a professional MQL5 developer, Owner and CEO of TAQ Magic Keys
    since 2020 TAQ Magic Keys develops practical trading solutions for:-
    ✅ MetaTrader Tools & Expert Advisors
    ✅ Trading panels, testing tools and automation systems
  • Version: 5.0
  • Activations: 5

TAQ Magic Keys Trade Manager is for MetaTrader5 (MT5). It has an advanced trade management tool and Lot size calculator for MetaTrader 5.  It is designed to help traders to trades faster, precise and manage open positions directly with one click.

Demo 3 Days Free Trial

https://taqmagickeys.com/product/taq-magic-keys-v5-0-demo-3days-free-trial/

FN key is the best functions which automatically manage trades up to TP4 with auto partial closing and trailing SL. Define your trade strategy in FN keys setting with TP1 to TP4 partial take profits and trailing SL. Execute with single click and let the TAQ Magic Keys to manage your trades. On chart it shows real-time SL and TP values in pips, account currency with draggable lines. Every trade is organized and managed effortlessly.

To activate License , please message us:-

1. Broker trading account ID number

2. TAQMagicKeys Version in which you are interested

so we can securely register it in our online licensing system. 

Please note that the software will not function on any unregistered or unauthorized accounts. 


Key Features:

FN1 TP4 Strategy Settings

You can manage your trades automatically by setting this function key up to TP4.

Initial set SL & Final TP

Profit Target up to TP4 with partial closing & Trailing SL

Following is step wise default setting and you can change as per your strategy and trade management.

FN1 TP1 Pips

Set pips for TP1, where first partial booking will be done. For example, set 50 pips.

FN1 TP1 Partial Closing %

Set how much Lot size to be closed at TP1 as partial booking. For example 50. It means 50% of lot size will be automatically closed at TP1 and remaining continues.

FN1 TP1 Trailed SL pips

This function also reduces the risk by trailing SL. Set 50 pips to trailed SL at TP1. For example initial SL was 100 pips, when TP1 hit, SL trailed to 50 pips.

FN1 TP2 Pips

Set pips for TP2, where second partial booking will be done. For example, set 80 pips.

FN1 TP2 Partial Closing %

Set how much Lot size to be closed at TP2 as partial booking. For example 50. It means 50% of lot size will be automatically closed from remaining at TP2 and rest to continue.

FN1 TP2 Trailed SL pips

This function also reduces the risk by trailing SL. Set 10 pips to trailed SL at TP2. For example, when TP1 hit, SL trailed to 50pips. Now when TP2 hit, SL more trailed to 10 pips.

FN1 TP3 Pips

Set pips for TP3. For example, set 100 pips. At TP3 no partial booking will be done only trailed SL to Break Even. Ensure no loss after this level.

FN1 TP3 Trailed SL to BE+ pips

For example set value to 30 pips. Trailed SL 30 pips into profit side (not just BE).

FN1 Final TP4 pips

Set pips for TP4. For example, set 200 pips. Final Take Profit for FN1 trades. Close all remaining position.

FN1 SL

Initial maximum risk, Stop Loss for FN1 trades. Set 100 pips.

  •  Note:- You can change all keys values from INPUT setting as per your strategy and requirement while setting up TAQ Magic Keys Trade Manager V5.0

 

Advanced Tools
Lot / Position Size Calculator

TAQ Magic Keys v5.0 has this strongest feature. The Lot size / Position Size Calculator helps traders determine the correct lot size based on risk percentage and stop loss, so every trade is controlled and consistent.

Instead of guessing lot size, the calculator automatically tells you:

           What is Lot size to trade?

           How much money you are Risking?

           What is your SL? 

How It Works (Easy)

It needs only 4 values:

Account Balance

Automatically pick your current trading balance

Example: $5493

Stop Loss (Pips)

Enter your SL here

What is your SL for trade, or how much pips you want to give for SL

Example: 30 pips

Risk %

Enter your Risk here

How much of your account you want to risk. 1% or 2% or 3% of account

Example: 3%

 

Contract Size

Contract Size defines: How many units you control with 1 lot. Depends on broker, but commonly (standard = 100)

(1 Lot = 100 ounces of gold) (1 Lot = 1 BTC)

default value is 100

Now click button “Calculate”

What the Calculator Does, Based on your inputs, it calculates:

Lot Size

How big your trade should be

Example: Lots: 0.55

Units

Actual position size

Example: Units: 55

Money at Risk

Maximum loss if SL is hit

Example: Money at Risk: $164.81

details for all keys available here

https://taqmagickeys.com

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Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
Utilities
Chart Copilot is a trading assistant designed to help traders place trades faster, manage open positions and set alerts of any type directly from the chart. All of these features are accessible through the graphical panel as well as through a conversational chatbot. Additional Material and Instructions: trial version  - setup instructions Chatbot Chart Copilot comes with a dedicated server running a large language model – this means that there is no need to create your own API key and you will i
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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