Tracing ContractBlock

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This trading indicator

Automatically identifies and plots contract blocks, which are essential zones marked by significant levels of support and resistance.

This powerful tool provides traders with a clear and intuitive visualization of critical market points where prices are likely to bounce or reverse.

The contract blocks, represented by distinct colored rectangles, highlight support zones (at the bottom) and resistance zones (at the top), enabling traders not only to refine their decision-making but also to optimize and secure their trading strategies in a constantly evolving market environment.

By integrating this indicator into your analysis, you can anticipate price movements with increased accuracy and manage your positions with greater confidence, ensuring better monitoring of your stop loss and take profit levels.











