The Comeback Kid Manager EA

The Comeback Kid Manger is half EA and half trade manager. It's capable of keeping the trader profitable on complete auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.





Highlights

Includes one of the best 5 indicator trading systems available to show you where the market is likely headed

Gives you EVERYTHING you need to be a profitable auto + manual trader

Can be used as a fully functioning EA, a trade manager, or both! Endless control to give you the trading edge you need

21 year successful backtesting history on 7 trading pairs! EURUSD, GBPSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD

Can be used to multi-order, grid trade, or single order trade. The possibilities are endless!

Helps recover bad/losing trades using smart multi-order risk management

Can turn just about any trader, good or bad into a profitable one using tried and tested money management techniques.

Flexible EA settings to accommodate any trader

Our default conservative risk settings can bring in an estimated profit of 3-5% a month using our recommended 7 trading pairs





I can't tell you happy I am with V1.5. It auto-trades like a really damn good trader with 10+ years of experience. It really does pick great spots to enter the market using its 5 indicators. The cool thing is the visual aspect in MT5 shows everything that's happening on chart. It's a more simple straight-forward way of approaching the market without needing to know... Candle patterns, S/R, pullbacks, trends, trend continuations an trend reversals. It's an attempt at increasing the traders knowledge without needing all the years of chart experience. Our hope is people will see it for what it truly is. We think one of the best ways to be consistent in the forex market is by multi-order trading. This is something most people avoid which is one of the main reasons so many lose in forex trading.





We've been trading the forex market for over 16 years and realize just how random it can actually be. Knowing this, we've developed what we think are some of the best money management techniques to get you profiting long-term in trading.

The Comeback Kid manager EA is capable of running on complete auto-pilot. No need to use the trade buttons. Still, the EA was meant to be intervened with as we think it's the absolute best way to trade.





The auto-trading function already gives the trader and edge. Intervening can give a further edge on top of that. So we should be working with a double trading edge which is hard to find.

We're combining a good auto-trade EA with excellent manual trading features. This in turn should be more powerful than anything RFT has ever created!





The better the trader, the more profit and less drawdown he/she will have using The Comeback Kid Manager EA. The less bad trades you make, the less the EA needs to work to recover the trades that run against you.

Our default settings take really low risk on each position to insure lower DD on recovery cycles. We use trailing stops to give our single trades as much profit as possible. We like to use The Comeback Kid EA on 7 pairs to bring our estimated profit to 3-5% a month using its default settings. We also use it on GOLD and other assists ourselves as well.















Backtesting!

- Recommended pairs, EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD and XAUUSD

- Recommended to be used on the M30 timeframe!

- A minimum of $3k with 100:1 is recommended





Please look over the PDF manual to understand all the EA's settings and functions! https://sowl.co/baR35K





For more information, please check out our free discord group! https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ





