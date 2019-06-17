Wolseley Panel MT5 FREE

WOLSELEY's Trading Panel - BASIC -

- Feel free to contact me at instagram @walter_robos or whatsapp/telegram +5592981173937

View your history in a structured and detailed manner, with efficiency rate and profit rate separated by day, week, month and total, as well as asset details, server time and positions&orders in progress.

This panel was created looking on HEDGE-type accounts, but it can be used on NETTING-type accounts without any problems.

In the PREMIUM version of this Panel you have the option to use buttons to facilitate the processing and execution of positions&orders in progress.

MT4 VERSION HERE >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57022

DISCLAIMER!

Wolseley's Panel is a multicurrency INDICATOR that don't open any order nor positions, it only read your results and group them on an information panel.


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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Wolseley Panel MT4 FREE
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
Utilities
WOLSELEY's Trading Panel - BASIC - - Feel free to contact me at instagram   @walter_robos  or whatsapp/telegram +5592981173937 View your history in a structured and detailed manner, with efficiency rate and profit rate separated by day, week, month and total, as well as asset details, server time and positions&orders in progress. This panel was created looking on HEDGE-type accounts, but it can be used on NETTING-type accounts without any problems. In the PREMIUM version of this Panel you have
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Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira
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Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira 2024.02.02 15:14 
 

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284954
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284954 2022.12.08 07:17 
 

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Diego Santos
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Diego Santos 2022.11.06 17:21 
 

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santograal
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santograal 2022.07.18 16:22 
 

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Raphael De Almeida Lima
408
Raphael De Almeida Lima 2022.07.15 04:07 
 

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Markettraderglobal
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Markettraderglobal 2022.03.19 05:51 
 

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alinfb
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alinfb 2022.01.21 03:54 
 

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Andreas Juette
24
Andreas Juette 2020.11.20 10:35 
 

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Paulo
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Paulo 2020.08.25 22:16 
 

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Patrice Pat
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Patrice Pat 2020.07.16 11:39 
 

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Thomas Froeba
938
Thomas Froeba 2019.11.29 22:28 
 

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