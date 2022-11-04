SendEmail

This is a tool that enables you to know account information in real time by sending email alerts,both Nedge and Netting modes are supported.

Alerts function as follows:

1. Floating profit and loss alerts, once the profit and loss amounts you have set are reached, EA will automatically send you an email with details of the alert.

2. Order open and close alerts, once your account   has an open and close position, EA will automatically send you detailed alerts by email.

3. Multiple Symbol quote alerts, once the quote has up or down as set by you, EA will automatically send you an email with details of the alert.


You can customise the number of alerts for all of the above.

How to use it:

1. In the MT5 client - Tools - Options - Email ,complete the email settings and enable it.

2. Load the EA in the MT5 client and enable automatic trading.


Description of EA parameter settings.

Profit and loss alert parameters are described as follows.

1. The parameter TP sets the profit amount, SL sets the loss amount, the amount is the Floating P/L .If not , TP and SL set to -1.

2. The parameter INMintes sets the alarm interval . Time interval to be notified again after the alarm point is reached.Time in minutes.
    If the condition is met after the interval, the alert email will be sent again, otherwise it will not be sent again.

TPSLComment=Send email alerts when you reach the set profit/loss amount, if not needed,set TP/SL to -1
TP=10.0
SL=80.0
INComment=Time interval to be notified again after the alarm point is reached.Time in minutes
INMintes=15

Introduction to the parameters of the quote alarm.

1. The parameter Symbol1 sets the symbol , GTBid1 sets the value greater than or equal to the bid, LTBid1 sets the value less than the bid,

NGTimes1 sets the number of times an alert email is sent when greater than or equal to the bid, and NLTimes1 sets the number of times an alert email is sent when less than the bid.

You  can set 8 symbol alerts. 

2. Here the quotes are compared to the bid.

QuotesComment=Set up email alerts for quotes up or down

DLine1=-----------

Symbol1=GBPUSD

GTBid1=1.0

LTBid1=1.0

NGTimes1=1

NLTimes1=1

DLine2=-----------

Symbol2=EURUSD

GTBid2=1.0

LTBid2=1.0

NGTimes2=1

NLTimes2=1

DLine3=-----------

Symbol3=AUDUSD

GTBid3=1.0

LTBid3=1.0

NGTimes3=1

NLTimes3=1

DLine4=-----------

Symbol4=XAUUSD

GTBid4=1.0

LTBid4=1.0

NGTimes4=0

NLTimes4=0

DLine5=-----------

Symbol5=UKOIL

GTBid5=1.0

LTBid5=1.0

NGTimes5=1

NLTimes5=1

DLine6=-----------

Symbol6=GBPUSD

GTBid6=1.0

LTBid6=1.0

NGTimes6=0

NLTimes6=0

DLine7=-----------

Symbol7=GBPUSD

GTBid7=1.0

LTBid7=1.0

NGTimes7=0

NLTimes7=0

DLine8=-----------

Symbol8=GBPUSD

GTBid8=1.0

LTBid8=1.0

NGTimes8=0

NLTimes8=0

Order Open and Close Alerts Description

There are no parameters to set, as soon as a position, one order is opened or closed, EA will automatically send an email .

The email contains order number, open time, lot size, type, open price, stop loss and take profit levels, close time, close price and profit/loss.



Recommended products
Wolseley Panel MT5 FREE
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
Utilities
WOLSELEY's Trading Panel - BASIC - - Feel free to contact me at instagram   @walter_robos  or whatsapp/telegram +5592981173937 View your history in a structured and detailed manner, with efficiency rate and profit rate separated by day, week, month and total, as well as asset details, server time and positions&orders in progress. This panel was created looking on HEDGE-type accounts, but it can be used on NETTING-type accounts without any problems. In the PREMIUM version of this Panel you have
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (6)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
PropGuard Pro
Sheng Biao Xi
Utilities
PropGuard Pro — Prop Firm Drawdown Protector & Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 Automatically protect your funded account from drawdown breaches. Real-time daily drawdown & max drawdown monitoring with auto-close — built for FTMO, 5ers, and all prop firm traders. 15 Activations | Prop Firm Presets | Drawdown Limiter | Equity Guard | Risk Control Panel --- Protect Your Funded Account with One Click PropGuard Pro is a professional drawdown protection and risk management EA designed specifi
Institutional VWAP Reversal EA
Illia Hereha
Experts
Harness institutional strategies with Institutional VWAP Reversal EA: Capture reversals via VWAP deviation bands, volume spikes, and 200 EMA trend filter. Targets 5% monthly profit with 5% max daily DD, including profit caps, breakeven SL, and signal reversal options—ideal for prop-trading challenges. Customize TP/SL by percentages, RR, or candles; trade with trend or both sides. Optimized for forex majors and gold, with time-restricted execution for low-risk, reliable automation in volatile mar
Trade Sentinel MT5
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade Sentinel MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It combines the usual trade manager functions (one-click orders, lot size from risk, draggable Entry, SL and TP lines, breakeven, trailing, partial closes) with a basket manager that handles several positions as one trade, and an equity monitor with daily and total loss limits. The user guide is published on the MQL5 blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773646 . Support is available through the product comments or the mql5.com me
AB GapLogic
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Detection with quality filters — true three-candle imbalances filtered by minimum gap size (ATR-scaled), displacement quality of the middle candle and volume, killing the micro-gap spam that makes FVG tools unusable on low timeframes. –   Fill-state tracking — each gap tracked live: Untouched, Partially filled (with fill %), Fully mitigated, Inverted. –   The headline feature — Inversion (failed FVG): when price closes entirely through a gap, the imbalance inverts. Failed bullis
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 2. Key Features Dynamic Filtering : The core feature. As soon as the current price crosses a historical liquidity level, that level disappears. This reduces chart clutter and prevents you from trading off "dead" support/resistance. Liquidity Heatma
Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5
Markus Lorenz Lothar Nendse
Indicators
Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 MT5 position-size calculator and pre-trade risk panel with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, automatic lot sizing and live R:R. PLAN RISK BEFORE EXECUTION Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is a chart-based position-size calculator and pre-trade risk planning tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps you define Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit, calculate the matching lot size and review the complete risk structure before a trade begins. The product does not genera
Strategy Engine Trade Panel
Hong Guo Hou
Utilities
A professional manual trading and position management panel for MetaTrader 5 with risk-based sizing, SL/TP protection, partial reduction, break even and trailing stop tools. Strategy Engine Trade Panel is a manual trading and position management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to simplify order execution, risk sizing, position protection and account management directly from the chart. The product does not generate entry signals and does not open trades automatically without a user a
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
AW Close By Profitables MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilities
The algorithm finds the most unprofitable position in your account, then the program determines the profitable positions that can cover the loss. This profit is used to close       unprofitable order in automated mode. The system is able to work on the most distant unprofitable orders or select them according to certain tickets with manual selection. That is, the utility closes a losing order using one or a group of winning orders. Opportunities: Closing orders for the current symbol or for all
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Utilities
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Utilities
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
TradeSyncLive
Omar Fellah
5 (1)
Utilities
TradeSyncLive - For MT5 Trade Analytics Dashboard Automatically sync your MT5 trades to a web-based dashboard with real-time analytics and EA performance tracking. This app was made with AI assistance, it's not professional, don't expect something amazing, this is just a weekend project. Setup Attach TradeSyncLive EA to any chart (one chart for each account you want to analyze) Set your Username in the EA inputs (pick whatever username, this is your login for the web app) Add the Supabase URL to
FREE
Sentinel Pro
Feng Wu
Utilities
Product Name: Sentinel Pro - The Ultimate Trend Scanner & Stealth Panel   Redefine Manual Trading: From Trend Detection to Stealth Risk Management Sentinel Pro   is not just a trading panel; it's your intelligent trading co-pilot. Combining   Linear Regression Trend Scanning ,   Institutional-Grade Stealth Stop Loss ,   Multi-Chart Synchronization , and an   Automated Daily Risk Guard , it is engineered for professional traders who demand efficiency and security. Stop calculating manually an
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Voluris Volume profile engine
Reda El Koutbane
4.88 (8)
Indicators
For the most precise gold signal setup, message me now to receive the recommended settings. Voluris is designed primarily as a market context and confirmation tool. Traders looking for a dedicated XAUUSD M5 signal system can also see my other product on my MQL5 seller profile VOLURIS — Volume Profile engine You already know how to trade. You just can't see what you're supposed to be seeing. You've had the feeling before. You enter. Price moves against you immediately. You get stopped out
FREE
Jvh Protection MT5
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Utilities
JVH Protection – Universal Prop Firm Risk Manager (MT5) Broker-Time Reset | Daily Max Loss | Overall Drawdown | Trailing Lock | Full Account Guard JVH Protection is a professional-grade equity protection tool for MetaTrader 5, built for prop firm traders, EA users, and anyone who wants strict automated risk control. This EA acts as a real-time risk firewall for your entire MT5 trading account. Key Features Full Account Protection Monitors all symbols Covers all magic numbers Works with m
FREE
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
UD Trade Manager Pro
Utku Demir
Experts
UD Trade Manager – Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 Description The UD Trade Manager is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify manual trading while providing advanced risk management and powerful order execution features. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the UD Trade Manager helps you execute and manage trades with speed, precision, and confidence. Main Features Professional Dashboard Real-time account information: Balance E
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15.
PropFirmTradingAssistant
Yan Xiong Xue
Utilities
-Liquidate at maximum loss percentage & amount of principal -Liquidate at daily maximum loss percentage & amount of principal -Close position at maximum loss percentage & amount per trade -Liquidate filtered during news events (2–5 mins before & after) -Liquidate at target profit percentage & amount (exit level) -Minimum trading days limit ≥ 4 -Liquidate before market close -Liquidate at maximum equity drawdown percentage (1-step) -Close position at specified equity amount -- -Display
Auto Breakeven levels
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Breakeven levels Using   this   utility ,   y ou can activate the automatic SL movement, when the trade reaches a desired profit.  Especially   important   for a   short -term   traders. Offset option is also available: some profit may be protected. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version The process of activating the automatic breakeven function: 1.   Select the Symbol or Trade   for which the Auto BE fun
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Bneu News Filter Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Bneu News Filter is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that monitors economic calendar events and manages trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface. Main Functionality Economic Calendar Integration Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from the MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar. Monitors 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JP
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
5 (1)
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
A sophisticated recovery system designed to systematically dismantle large, losing hedged positions and "fragment" them into small, profitable exits. Unlike standard grid EAs, this system uses a Bank-per-Closure model and an Integrated Hedge Commander to ensure your account remains 100% balanced while it works to reclaim your equity. How the EA Works (The Logic) The Recovery Grid Fragmentation EA operates on three core pillars: 1. The Integrated Hedge Commander The EA continuously monitors your
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
More from author
Sending email alerts
QingChao Guo
Utilities
This is a tool that enables you to know account information in real time by sending email alerts. Alerts function as follows: 1. Floating profit and loss alerts, once the profit and loss amounts you have set are reached, EA will automatically send you an email with details of the alert. 2. Order open and close alerts, once your account   has an open and close position, EA will automatically send you detailed alerts by email. 3. Multiple Symbol quote alerts, once the quote has up or down a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review