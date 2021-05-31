TradingToolkitMT4

5

NOTE: DEMO VERSION CANNOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER.

If you want to use Demo please contact to me.

______________________________________________________________

Trading Tookit MT4 has various functions:

- Calculate position size 

- Create unlimited price alerts, notifications will be sent to your phone and Telegram account

- Calculate position size based on risk amount or risk as a percentage of account

- Quick entry through price lines: Entry line, take profit line, stop loss line

- Automatically move Stop loss to Entry when the price hits a certain threshold

- Automatically close part of the position size when the price hits a certain threshold



Reviews 1
BradTogni
38
BradTogni 2022.01.05 11:49 
 

Does exactly what I want it to. Can use it as a risk % amount or a cash amount. I prefer cash amount as I like to use the same cash amount per trade for the month so this is perfect for me. I would like if in future it could also have an option to just type in a stop loss and take profit in pips within the panel itself. It does have this feature but it's the price levels only. Cheers and thanks for the great product.

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This is MT4 version , MT5 on this link : Alert Line Pro MT5 Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile application. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be
Bar Replay MT4
Hoang The Manh
3.43 (7)
Utilities
Don't purchase before testing the Demo version first. DEMO version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76917 __________________________________________________ This EA  - Tool allow you replay bar in Meta Trader 4 for back test. This Tool can back test in multi timeframe in only one chart. This Tool is very useful for Price action trader. It can work with Indicators, some indicators cannot works. So please download Demo to test before purchase.  Demo Version We do not accept refund in any
Alert To Telegram MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilities
Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile, and Telegram with screenshot. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT4 Hotkey: Pre
Alert Line Pro MT5
Hoang The Manh
5 (1)
Indicators
This is MT5 version, MT4 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT4 Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 5 mobile application. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT5 apps to MetaTrader5 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be pl
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BradTogni
38
BradTogni 2022.01.05 11:49 
 

Does exactly what I want it to. Can use it as a risk % amount or a cash amount. I prefer cash amount as I like to use the same cash amount per trade for the month so this is perfect for me. I would like if in future it could also have an option to just type in a stop loss and take profit in pips within the panel itself. It does have this feature but it's the price levels only. Cheers and thanks for the great product.

Hoang The Manh
4394
Reply from developer Hoang The Manh 2022.01.05 12:41
Thanks for you purchase. I will create this function soon.
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