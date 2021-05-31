TradingToolkitMT4
- Utilities
-
Hoang The ManhTrade for freedom!
- Version: 23.1
- Updated: 3 March 2023
- Activations: 5
NOTE: DEMO VERSION CANNOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER.
If you want to use Demo please contact to me.
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Trading Tookit MT4 has various functions:
- Calculate position size
- Create unlimited price alerts, notifications will be sent to your phone and Telegram account
- Calculate position size based on risk amount or risk as a percentage of account
- Quick entry through price lines: Entry line, take profit line, stop loss line
- Automatically move Stop loss to Entry when the price hits a certain threshold
- Automatically close part of the position size when the price hits a certain threshold
Does exactly what I want it to. Can use it as a risk % amount or a cash amount. I prefer cash amount as I like to use the same cash amount per trade for the month so this is perfect for me. I would like if in future it could also have an option to just type in a stop loss and take profit in pips within the panel itself. It does have this feature but it's the price levels only. Cheers and thanks for the great product.