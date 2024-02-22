Alert Line Pro MT5

Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:

This is MT5 version, MT4 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT4

When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 5 mobile application.

You need to settings your MetaQuotes ID of MT5 apps to MetaTrader5 software to get notification to the mobile phone.

Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT5



