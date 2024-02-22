Alert Line Pro MT5

5

This is MT5 version, MT4 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT4

Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects: 

  • Horizontal lines
  • Trendline
  • Price Zone (Rectangle)
  • Alert when close current bar (have new bar)

When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 5 mobile application.

You need to settings your MetaQuotes ID of MT5 apps to MetaTrader5 software to get notification to the mobile phone.

Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT5


Hotkey:

  • Press the A key to draw a alert lines.
  • Press the ESC key to cancel drawing the alert lines.
  • Press M to make an Object into alert

___________________________________________________________

- Menu at Alert Object for quick:

  • Delete Alert
  • Turn ON/OFF
  • Chane type: Alert One/Every Time
  • Change cross BID or cross ASK
  • Add text for Alert

___________________________________________________________
- Top Menu on chart:

  • Draw: Quick draw Alert Line (Horizontal Line)
  • Make: Create Alert Object: Draw one of these: Trendline, Horizontal Line or Rectangle. And then select one of them and Click Make or Press M to create alert
  • Alert New Bar: Alert when close current bar and have new bar
  • Alert History: To display Alert History box



Reviews 1
Dejan Jovandic
261
Dejan Jovandic 2024.07.24 21:06 
 

Good and useful indicator.

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Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
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This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
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This is MT4 version , MT5 on this link : Alert Line Pro MT5 Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile application. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be
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NOTE: DEMO VERSION CANNOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER. If you want to use Demo please contact to me. ______________________________________________________________ Trading Tookit MT4 has various functions: - Calculate  position size   - Create unlimited price alerts, notifications will be sent to your phone and Telegram account - Calculate position size based on risk amount or risk as a percentage of account - Quick entry through price lines: Entry line, take profit line, stop loss line - Automatic
Bar Replay MT4
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Don't purchase before testing the Demo version first. DEMO version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76917 __________________________________________________ This EA  - Tool allow you replay bar in Meta Trader 4 for back test. This Tool can back test in multi timeframe in only one chart. This Tool is very useful for Price action trader. It can work with Indicators, some indicators cannot works. So please download Demo to test before purchase.  Demo Version We do not accept refund in any
Alert To Telegram MT4
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Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile, and Telegram with screenshot. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT4 Hotkey: Pre
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Dejan Jovandic
261
Dejan Jovandic 2024.07.24 21:06 
 

Good and useful indicator.

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