Price Alert Line Pro

4.67 
This is MT4 version, MT5 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT5

Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects: 

  • Horizontal lines
  • Trendline
  • Price Zone (Rectangle)
  • Alert when close current bar (have new bar)

When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile application.

You need to settings your MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone.

Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT4


Hotkey:

  • Press the A key to draw a alert lines.
  • Press the ESC key to cancel drawing the alert lines.
  • Press M to make an Object into alert

___________________________________________________________

- Menu at Alert Object for quick:

  • Delete Alert
  • Turn ON/OFF
  • Chane type: Alert One/Every Time
  • Change cross BID or cross ASK
  • Add text for Alert

___________________________________________________________
- Top Menu on chart:

  • Draw: Quick draw Alert Line (Horizontal Line)
  • Make: Create Alert Object: Draw one of these: Trendline, Horizontal Line or Rectangle. And then select one of them and Click Make or Press M to create alert
  • Alert New Bar: Alert when close current bar and have new bar
  • Alert History: To display Alert History box


Reviews 3
JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2023.05.24 02:02 
 

Amongst the indicators I have tried & tested recently, this one stands out of the crowd by its simplicity and its versatility. It's nicely designed, pleasant to use, and it displays all necessary features to serve its objective without overcomplicating things. A great support to any trader whose goal is to target levels without having to stay glued to the screen and / or to rely on the simplistic and rigid MT4 alerts system. Bravo for this fantastic little tool, and keep up the good work ! MF

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.11.15 11:24 
 

Really useful indicator with some great features. Makes alerts so much easier and will mean I don't miss trades. No brainer - paid for itself already :)

Kurt Goodridge
273
Kurt Goodridge 2024.04.23 02:03 
 

Excellent Indicator, I just have one issue. When I turn off the rectangle alert, it does nto turn off and keeps sending alerts

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilities
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
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TradingToolkitMT4
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NOTE: DEMO VERSION CANNOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER. If you want to use Demo please contact to me. ______________________________________________________________ Trading Tookit MT4 has various functions: - Calculate  position size   - Create unlimited price alerts, notifications will be sent to your phone and Telegram account - Calculate position size based on risk amount or risk as a percentage of account - Quick entry through price lines: Entry line, take profit line, stop loss line - Automatic
Bar Replay MT4
Hoang The Manh
3.43 (7)
Utilities
Don't purchase before testing the Demo version first. DEMO version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76917 __________________________________________________ This EA  - Tool allow you replay bar in Meta Trader 4 for back test. This Tool can back test in multi timeframe in only one chart. This Tool is very useful for Price action trader. It can work with Indicators, some indicators cannot works. So please download Demo to test before purchase.  Demo Version We do not accept refund in any
Alert To Telegram MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilities
Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile, and Telegram with screenshot. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT4 Hotkey: Pre
Alert Line Pro MT5
Hoang The Manh
5 (1)
Indicators
This is MT5 version, MT4 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT4 Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:  Horizontal lines Trendline Price Zone (Rectangle) Alert when close current bar (have new bar) When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 5 mobile application. You need to settings your   MetaQuotes ID of MT5 apps to MetaTrader5 software to get notification to the mobile phone. Sound files must be pl
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Kurt Goodridge
273
Kurt Goodridge 2024.04.23 02:03 
 

Excellent Indicator, I just have one issue. When I turn off the rectangle alert, it does nto turn off and keeps sending alerts

JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2023.05.24 02:02 
 

Amongst the indicators I have tried & tested recently, this one stands out of the crowd by its simplicity and its versatility. It's nicely designed, pleasant to use, and it displays all necessary features to serve its objective without overcomplicating things. A great support to any trader whose goal is to target levels without having to stay glued to the screen and / or to rely on the simplistic and rigid MT4 alerts system. Bravo for this fantastic little tool, and keep up the good work ! MF

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.11.15 11:24 
 

Really useful indicator with some great features. Makes alerts so much easier and will mean I don't miss trades. No brainer - paid for itself already :)

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