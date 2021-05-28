Price Alert Line Pro
- Indicators
-
Hoang The ManhTrade for freedom!
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 23 February 2025
- Activations: 10
This is MT4 version, MT5 on this link: Alert Line Pro MT5
Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects:
- Horizontal lines
- Trendline
- Price Zone (Rectangle)
- Alert when close current bar (have new bar)
When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile application.
You need to settings your MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone.Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT4
Hotkey:
- Press the A key to draw a alert lines.
- Press the ESC key to cancel drawing the alert lines.
- Press M to make an Object into alert
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- Menu at Alert Object for quick:
- Delete Alert
- Turn ON/OFF
- Chane type: Alert One/Every Time
- Change cross BID or cross ASK
- Add text for Alert
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- Top Menu on chart:
- Draw: Quick draw Alert Line (Horizontal Line)
- Make: Create Alert Object: Draw one of these: Trendline, Horizontal Line or Rectangle. And then select one of them and Click Make or Press M to create alert
- Alert New Bar: Alert when close current bar and have new bar
- Alert History: To display Alert History box
Amongst the indicators I have tried & tested recently, this one stands out of the crowd by its simplicity and its versatility. It's nicely designed, pleasant to use, and it displays all necessary features to serve its objective without overcomplicating things. A great support to any trader whose goal is to target levels without having to stay glued to the screen and / or to rely on the simplistic and rigid MT4 alerts system. Bravo for this fantastic little tool, and keep up the good work ! MF