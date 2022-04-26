Alert To Telegram MT4

Alert line pro allows to make alert when price cross these objects: 

  • Horizontal lines
  • Trendline
  • Price Zone (Rectangle)
  • Alert when close current bar (have new bar)

When the price crosses the alert lines, the software will sound an alarm and send a notification to the MetaTrader 4 mobile, and Telegram with screenshot.

You need to settings your MetaQuotes ID of MT4 apps to MetaTrader4 software to get notification to the mobile phone.

Sound files must be place in Sounds folder of MT4


Hotkey:

  • Press the A key to draw a alert lines.
  • Press the ESC key to cancel drawing the alert lines.
  • Press M to make an Object into alert

___________________________________________________________

- Menu at Alert Object for quick:

  • Delete Alert
  • Turn ON/OFF
  • Chane type: Alert One/Every Time
  • Change cross BID or cross ASK
  • Add text for Alert

___________________________________________________________
- Top Menu on chart:

  • Draw: Quick draw Alert Line (Horizontal Line)
  • Make: Create Alert Object: Draw one of these: Trendline, Horizontal Line or Rectangle. And then select one of them and Click Make or Press M to create alert
  • Alert New Bar: Alert when close current bar and have new bar
  • Alert History: To display Alert History box



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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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