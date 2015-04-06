



Algorithm ScalperBot uses classic indicators and inline filters. Also it includes candlestick and model analysis on M5 timeframe.

The algorithm usually opens trades at night using trend scalping. Night Triumph is designed for 8 currency-pairs. It significantly spreads risks.

Time frame M5.

Recommended type of trading account ECN.

Currency pairs: USD/CHF, EUR/CAD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/AUD .

Input parameters:

- Lot type: Auto lot;

- Lot fix: 0.02-0.1/Auto lot: 0.1;

- Total balance for increase lot: 100;

- Magic: Variable.

Recommended lot sizes for a deposit of 100 $:

- EUR/USD: Auto lot / lot 0.1;

- GBP/USD: Auto lot / lot 0.05;

- USD/CHF: Auto lot / lot 0.08;

- AUD/USD: Auto lot / lot 0.08;

- USD/CAD: Auto lot / lot 0.08;

- EUR/AUD: Auto lot / lot 0.1;

- EUR/CAD: Auto lot / lot 0.045;

- EUR/CHF: Auto lot / lot 0.12.