ScalperBot


Algorithm ScalperBot uses classic indicators and inline filters. Also it includes candlestick and model analysis on M5 timeframe. 
The algorithm usually opens trades at night using trend scalping. Night Triumph is  designed for 8 currency-pairs. It significantly spreads risks.
Time frame M5.
Recommended type of trading account ECN.
Currency pairs: USD/CHF, EUR/CAD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/AUD .
Input parameters:
- Lot type: Auto lot;
- Lot fix: 0.02-0.1/Auto lot: 0.1;
- Total balance for increase lot: 100;
- Magic: Variable.
Recommended lot sizes for a deposit of 100 $:
- EUR/USD: Auto lot /  lot 0.1;
- GBP/USD: Auto lot / lot 0.05;
- USD/CHF: Auto lot /  lot 0.08;
- AUD/USD: Auto lot / lot 0.08;
- USD/CAD: Auto lot /  lot 0.08;
- EUR/AUD: Auto lot /  lot 0.1;
- EUR/CAD: Auto lot /  lot 0.045;
- EUR/CHF: Auto lot /  lot 0.12.
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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