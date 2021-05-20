The Something Powerful Expert Advisor is designed for trading on any instrument. It is preferable to test the EA with a broker with five-digit quotes, or even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. This development is a scalping system. The bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots.





You can download Something Powerful for free to download and test the bot in this way yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15.





It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread around 6 pips. There are enough such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at that moment, you can expect an entry. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has with the Internet channel, the more you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing start so that the server can process them at the right price, since the tester executes requests without delays. When testing, use only all ticks.





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