Last Viking MT4

Put to work now Last Viking, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant monthly profit.





This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is recommended to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100 0.01 lots, $ 500 0.05 lots, $ 2000 0.2 lots.





Enjoy this amazing EA. You can use more of my EAs made for the other financial markets, they are all free



