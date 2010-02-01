Last Viking MT4

Put to work now Last Viking, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant monthly profit.

This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is recommended to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100 0.01 lots, $ 500 0.05 lots, $ 2000 0.2 lots.

Enjoy this amazing EA.

You can use more of my EAs made for the other financial markets, they are all free 


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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Rey Toro Mt4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Rey Toro this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely behind this incredible bull and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Two Brother EJ12 MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother EJ12 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / JPY market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Lion Moon Mt4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Lion Moon   Put Lion Moon to work now, this amazing and simple EA was carefully made and tested for the USD / CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capi
Big Island MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Ponga a trabajar ahora a Big Island, este increible EA fue hecho y minuciosamente probado para el mercado de EUR/GBP exclusivamente en la temporalidad de 5m, la finalidad de este EA es que obtengas mas de un 25% mensual en profit y tu cuenta nunca llegue a 0$.   Este EA lo puedes utilizar con poco capital 100$ y trabajar perfectamente, hise pruebas con 50$ y trabajo perfectamente pero es recomendable empezar con 100$ mínimo, recomiendo usar una VPS. también puede trabajar un mayor capital solo
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Big Island
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Island this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/GBP   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund
Big Atlas
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   AUD/USD   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund e
Grey Wolf
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Grey Wolf, this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the USD/CAD, AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Rey Toro
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Rey Toro this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely behind this incredible bull and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Treasure Seeker
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Treasure Seeker this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the GBP/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely with this incredible EA you earn 20% monthly .   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and work perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is advisable to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots
God Odin
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put God Odin to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the   USD/CHF, EUR/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safe and get constant monthly profits.   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and it works perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is recommended to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work with a higher capital, you just have to increase the lots according to your capital, for e
Big Kangaroo
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Kangaroo this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/USD, AUD/NZD  market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2
Big Shogun
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Pon a trabajar ahora Big Shogun este increíble EA fue hecho y probado cuidadosamente para el mercado EUR/JPY exclusivamente en el marco de tiempo de 5m, el propósito de este EA es mantener su capital con seguridad detrás de este increíble Shogun y su cuenta nunca llegue a $0.   Este EA se puede utilizar con poco capital $100, yo lo he probado con $50 y funciona perfectamente pero es recomendable empezar con $100 mínimo, recomiendo utilizar un VPS. También puedes trabajar un capital mayor solo
Last Viking
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put Last Viking to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100
Two Brother EJ12
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother EJ12 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / JPY market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Two Brothers AU11
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Lion Moon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put Lion Moon to work now, this amazing and simple EA was carefully made and tested for the USD / CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for ex
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